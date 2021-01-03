 Skip to main content
Musketeers open 2021 with 3-1 win over Omaha
SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS

Musketeers open 2021 with 3-1 win over Omaha

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Musketeers started the 2021 portion of their schedule off on a high note, topping rival Omaha 3-1 at the Tyson Events Center on Saturday.

The two squads shut each other out in the first period but Chase Bradley found the back of the net unassisted midway through the second. The Lancers were quick to respond, however, as Cam Mitchell tied the game just two minutes later.

But the tie lasted just 51 seconds when Christian Jimenez buried a one-timer from the left circle following a Justin Hryckowian face-off win. The score held until the final minutes of the game when Bradley put the game away with an empty-net tally.

Bradley, the game’s number one star, has now scored three times in as many games. Akira Schmid, meanwhile, finished the night with 16 saves as Sioux City outshot the Lancers 40-17 on the contest. The Musketeers are now 5-7 and return to action Friday at Tri City. 

Fusco to make USHL debut
Musketeers

Fusco to make USHL debut

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Musketeers took a gamble this summer, saving a roster spot for Harvard-bound defensemen John Fusco. With the world…

