WEDNESDAY NIGHT
WHO: Waterloo (10-3-4) at Sioux City (11-4-1)
WHEN/WHERE: 6:35 p.m., Tyson Events Center
RADIO: KMNS 620 AM
FRIDAY NIGHT
WHO: Fargo (*7-7-2) at Sioux City (*11-4-1)
WHEN/WHERE: 7:05 p.m., Tyson Events Center
RADIO: KMNS 620 AM
SATURDAY NIGHT
WHO: Sioux City (*11-4-1) at Des Moines (*11-5-1)
WHEN/WHERE: 7:05 p.m., Buccaneer Arena, Des Moines
RADIO: KMNS 620 AM
*-Records going into Wednesday night
MUSKETEERS NOTES
First place in the Western Conference will be on the line Wednesday night as Coach Luke Strand’s squad continues their home stand against Waterloo, which regained first place following Saturday night’s 6-3 win over Lincoln … Sioux City had taken a brief 23-22 lead over Waterloo for first place after Friday night’s 5-1 win at Des Moines, a triumph where United States Hockey League scoring leader Martin Pospisil (10 goals, 20 assists) scored two goals and surging goaltender Ben Kraws (10-4-1, 2.92 GAA) had 29 saves … Sioux City’s 6-0-1 surge has been highlighted by a power play that over the last six games has converted nine of 19 chances ... The man-advantage success began in the 6-5 overtime loss to Waterloo on Oct. 30 when the Musketeers went 3 of 4, getting power-play goals from Bobby Brink (12, 16), Marcus Kallionkieli (11, 7) and Brady Smith (1, 5) ... Four of those man-advantage goals in the last five games have come from Brink while Kallionkieli and Pospisil each added two ... The OTL to Waterloo also started a climb in the scoring department as in the last six games, Strand’s squad has averaged 4.3 goals per game, compared to 3.3 in the first 10 that began the season ... The Musketeers are 2-1 this season against Fargo, each of those games contested at Scheels Arena ... Kallionkieli has four goals against the defending Clark Cup champions while Matt Miller (7, 3), one of the squad’s most improved players, has had a goal in each game ... Miller is shooting a team-best 29.2 percent (7 of 24) ... Parker Ford (7, 6) has two goals against Des Moines this season.
WATERLOO NOTES
Matej Blumel (11 goals, 11 assists) has three goals and an assist in Waterloo’s two wins over the Musketeers ... The Blackhawks, during the OT win at Sioux City, rallied from a 5-1 third-period deficit to score four goals in the final 14 minutes of regulation, highlighted by a goal from Emil Ohrvall (11, 7) with 1:48 left that tied the game, while Blumel scored the game-winner ... Blumel has three goals and an assist against the Musketeers this season and also has six goals and five assists for a power play that leads the USHL at 35.3 percent (24 of 68) ... Ohrvall has five goals and four assists on the power play while Vladislav Firstov (7, 12) has three goals and seven assists ... Firstov is the USHL’s rookie scoring leader ... another rookie, Logan Stein (5-0-1) ranks fifth among all goaltenders with a 2.82 GAA.
FARGO NOTES
Ben Meyers, the scoring leader for the defending Clark Cup champions with 18 points (11, 7), has career totals of 36 goals and 27 assists in 81 games with the club ... Hank Crone (2, 15) is another veteran whose totals of 45 goals and 86 assists include 41 goals and 75 assists in 121 games with the Force ... Crone has a goal and four assists in three games against Sioux City this season and in his four-year USHL career, he has nine goals and 10 assists against the Musketeers ... Ryan O’Reilly (5, 4) has five goals and one assist on the power play, Meyers has six goals and four assists while Crone has a goal and nine assists for a unit that ranks seventh at 25.4 percent (17 of 67) ... Josh Nodler (4, 12) ranks fourth in rookie scoring with 16 points.
DES MOINES NOTES
Matt Brown, third in USHL scoring with 23 points (15 goals, 8 assists), recorded his fourth multi-goal game of the season in Saturday’s 4-3 win over Fargo, including the game-winner with 7:36 left in the second period that snapped a 3-all tie ... Both Brown and T.J. Walsh (4, 15) have been scoreless in two losses to Sioux City this season ... Reed Lebster (9, 6) is one of three USHL players tied for first with six power play goals ... Luke Manning (6, 6) gave the Buccaneers a 1-0 lead last Friday with a first-period goal against the Musketeers ... Roman Drury (9-4) ranks fourth among the league’s goaltenders with a 2.67 GAA.
-- Jerry Giese