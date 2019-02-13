;THURSDAY’S GAME
WHO: Sioux City (19-14-7) at Lincoln (10-27-5)
WHEN/WHERE: 7:05 p.m., Ice Box Arena
RADIO: KMNS 620 AM
;FRIDAY’S GAME
WHO: Sioux City (*19-14-7) at Omaha (16-19-6)
WHEN/WHERE: 7:35 p.m., Ralston Arena
RADIO: KMNS 620 AM
*-Record going into Thursday night’s game
;MUSKETEERS NOTES
Bobby Brink (17 goals, 22 assists) has hat tricks against each of the Musketeers’ opponents over the next two days, beginning with a 3-goal effort in a 3-2 win Nov. 2 against Omaha, two of the goals assisted by Martin Pospisil (12, 31), who is currently tied for eighth in the United States Hockey League with 43 points … Brink also had 3 goals – shorthanded, power play and empty-net, all in a 4-2 win over Lincoln on Nov. 10 … Brink, who has had two goals and four assists in the four games since he returned from an ankle injury, enters the Valentine’s Day game riding a 14-game scoring streak … Marcus Kallionkieli (21, 11), fourth among USHL rookies with 32 points, has seen 10 of his 21 goals from the left wing assisted by Brink, the right winger on that sharp first line along with center Pospisil, who has assisted on 12 of Kallionkieli’s goals … Dominic Vidoli (2, 6), who scored two goals, including the game-winner in a 4-3 overtime win over Omaha on New Year’s Eve at the Tyson Events Center, has assisted on three of Kallionkieli’s last four goals, two of them coming in that 7-4 win over Madison where he dished four assists … Devlin McCabe (7, 14) returns to Lincoln, where he had a combined 23 goals and 30 assists in 96 games beginning in the 2017-18 season … Parker Ford (14, 17) scored two goals in a 4-3 win over Lincoln on Dec. 29 … Matt Miller (11, 11) gives the Musketeers five double-digit goal scorers … Tied for the USHL’s third-best power play at 23.4 percent, Sioux City is one of 11 teams in the 17-team USHL with at least five double-digit scorers, Chicago has a league-best nine in that category.
;LINCOLN NOTES
Lincoln is 0-4 since dealing Devlin McCabe (7, 14) to Sioux City, but more Stars have been dealt, so here’s a look at some of the “new” players … Brock Bremer (11, 14) has had four goals and three assists in nine games since coming from Muskegon while his former Lumberjack teammate Hunter Skinner (4, 13) has had a goal and five assists in 10 games … Breaking it down, Michael Coella (6, 10) had two goals and an assist in 10 games this season at Omaha, then three goals and four assists in 18 games for Tri-City and then one goal and five assists in seven games at Lincoln … Ryan Carmichael (4, 10) and Ross Mitton (7, 4) have combined for three goals two assists in five games since coming from Fargo while Ryan Doolin (5, 6) has two goals in seven games since arriving from Chicago … En route to going 1-2 against Sioux City this season, Lincoln has scored the first goal in each game and among those early scorers is rookie Josh Lopina (10, 10).
;OMAHA NOTES
Sporting wins in each of its last five games while outscoring opponents 18-8, seventh-place Omaha trails sixth-place Sioux City 47-38 … USHL Goaltender of the Week Akira Schmid (7-7-1, 2.26 GAA) has been 4-0 in the streak with a .970 (65 of 67) save percentage … Taking over for Jon Morr (7-8, 3.32 GAA) following Marcus Kallionkieli’s goal that gave the Musketeers a 3-0 first-period lead last Friday, Schmid stopped 16 shots, then made three saves during the shootout his teammates won, thanks to Grant Anderson (4, 6) ... Schmid also took part in the Lancers’ 2-1 shootout win over Des Moines the following night ... Following trades that sent Ryan Savage to Muskegon and Brendan Furry to Tri-City, Omaha has turned to scoring help from Jaxon Nelson (9, 13), Tyler Carpenter (9, 11) and Aleksi Peltonen (7, 12) ... Blais Richartz (7, 11) has two goals and eight assists in 17 games since coming from Tri-City while Harrison Roy (8, 8) has five goals and an assist in 13 games since arriving from Cedar Rapids.
-- Jerry Giese