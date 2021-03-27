Musketeers overcome early deficit

SIOUX FALLS — The Sioux City Musketeers rallied from an early two-goal deficit for their third consecutive victory on Friday, skating past Sioux Falls 3-2 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

The Stampede built a 2-0 lead less than ten minutes into the contest but Carter Loney’s fifth goal of the season put the Musketeers on the scoreboard with 5:45 left in the first period.

Sioux City evened things up when Brian Carrabes scored on the power play just over eight minutes into the second period. Kirklan Irey, assisted by Carrabes, would add the game-winning goal with 6:04 left in regulation.

Akira Schmid, the game’s number one star, finished with 35 saves while eight different Musketeers recorded a point. Sioux City improves to 22-20-1 and returns to action Sunday afternoon against Omaha.

