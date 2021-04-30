Musketeers ready to go on the road to face Omaha in playoff-opening series

“I think our road record is good and I think our road prep has been good,” Strand said. “We’re embracing the next opportunity we play. If it’s at home, great; if it’s on the road, we’ll make good with being on the road.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There weren't any playoffs at all last year, so to be back in the mix in 2021 is something Strand and the Musketeers aren’t taking for granted.

“For the USHL, period, to have a successful season,” Strand said, “you look all over the world, and you see leagues that have come up short in playing successful seasons, No. 1, it’s a hats off to the league. Two, we’ve missed out on a lot of opportunities, like dinners, time out (together). We had to be cognizant of what was going on around us. We get this opportunity and it’ll be fun to play it out.”

Chase Bradley, Brian Carrabes, Justin Hryckowian and Bennett Schmiek are the top-four goal scorers for the Musketeers.

Bradley leads the team with 22 goals. Carrabes has 21 goals, and those two are the only ones with more than 20.

Shai Buium leads the Musketeers with 22 assists, while Hryckowian and Ethan Edwards both have 21 assists.