The Sioux City Musketeers released the full schedule for the 2023-24 United States Hockey League regular season on Wednesday.

Sioux City's 62 games will include 30 home games, 30 road games and two played on a neutral site.

The Musketeers' home opener will be on October 6 against the Waterloo Black Hawks.

Prior to that, Sioux City starts the campaign with a two games in Kearney, Neb., against the Tri-City Storm on September 29-30.

The schedule includes home games the night prior to Thanksgiving. The Musketeers will host Fargo on Novemenber 22 and Omaha on Black Friday, November 24.

Sioux City will host a game on New Years Eve, as is tradition, when the Omaha Lancers visit on December 31.

The final regular season contest will be on April 13 in Sioux City against the Lincoln Stars.

Sioux City will play every team in the USHL at least twice. Eastern Conference opponents coming to the Tyson Events Center include Chicago, the United States Development Program, Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Madison and Youngstown.

A date, time and opponent for the Fall Classic will be announced at a later time, but will return for the 2023-24 season. Specific start times and the Musketeers' promotional schedule will be made available in the future.

Sioux City finished the 2022-23 season with a record of 29-28-2-3. The club was 16-11-1-2 in home games, 13-15-1-1 in road games and lost its pair of neutral site contests.

The Musketeers qualified for the USHL playoffs last season after finishing in fifth place in the Western Division. Sioux City last two games in the playoffs, dropping the first two contests against Tri-City in a best-of-three series.

Jason Kersner will return for his second season as head coach.