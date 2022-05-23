Musketeers return to Sioux City as champions

SIOUX CITY — Owen Fowler’s smile never came off his face on Monday.

He and his Sioux City Musketeers were welcomed home with a championship celebration at the Tyson Events Center with a few hundred fans in attendance.

The Musketeers returned back to their home ice after defeating the Madison Capitols

When the Musketeers first arrived in fire trucks, Fowler and his teammates were all smiles. They waved back at the fans, and when they came off those Sioux City fire trucks, they happily greeted their supporters with high fives and thank-yous for the welcome.

Those smiles stayed on the players wearing their green and gold sweaters during the celebration ceremony.

“This is unreal,” Fowler said. “To go through everything all year, and obviously, I wasn’t here all year (he was traded from Omaha in February) the brotherhood we’ve built even when I got here, they were building it since September. That all added to a Clark Cup. I don’t know the exact second, but there was just some click about us and the guys we had.

Several players spoke during the ceremony, including captain Kirklan Irey, Nick Pierre, Tabor Heaslip and Mikey Adamson, just to name a few.

Mayor Bob Scott also stopped by to congratulate the Musketeers.

There was one surprise during the ceremony, however.

Musketeers play-by-play guy Curtis Anderson announced to the crowd — and to goaltender Alex Tracy — that the Most Valuable Player of the Clark Cup Playoffs also received the award of the USA Hockey Goaltender of the Year. Basically, he was the best amateur hockey goalie in the country.

Tracy’s face turned to shock when the announcement was made, and the crowd started to chant “MVP, MVP, MVP.”

Tracy quickly turned that chant to “MVT” changing the acronym to “Most Valuable Teammates.”

Just like he had all year, Tracy deflected the credit at him and instead, he loved on his teammates one last time.

Tracy recorded three shutouts in the playoffs, and during the playoffs, he recorded a goals-against-average of 1.59, the lowest among goalies in the USHL playoffs.

He limited the Sioux City opponents to 16 goals in 10 games.

Tracy spent the majority of the evening signing posters, jerseys and shirts for fans while taking pictures with fans who wanted a memory with the award-winning goaltender.

After the people cleared out and the Musketeers went back in Tyson Events Center, Tracy stayed back outside and made a phone call.

He wasn’t sure whether his family back home in Chicago heard the news, and he wanted to tell them firsthand.

So, after the crowd cleared, Tracy had a smile on his face while telling his family about the most recent award he earned.

“It was good that they didn’t know, so I could be the first one to tell them,” Tracy said. “I don’t even know how to describe what it means to me. I didn’t even know it was a possibility, and for them to keep this a surprise for two weeks, that’s crazy. I’ve worked so hard to get to this point. I’m grateful, I’m blessed. I’m just so thankful.”

It’s crazy to think that Tracy started the season as an uncommitted goalie, but that changed just shortly before Christmas when he committed to the Minnesota State hockey program.

After that happened, his mind could be taken off his college decision and solely focused on being the best player he could for his team here in Sioux City.

“It was stressful, and last year, I was trying to get that commitment out of the way,” Tracy said. “When that commitment wasn’t there at the start of the year, it was a little frustrating. I had confidence in my ability. My teammates and my coaches all had confidence in my ability, and that’s all I really asked for. Day in and day out, I loved coming to the rink. To see it all play out like this, it’s truly a dream.”

