Musketeers' Schmid named USHL Goaltender of the Year

Schmid was a fifth-round pick by the Devils in the 2018 NHL Draft, 136th overall, and signed a three-year contract with the team on May 17, a week after the Musketeers were eliminated from the Clark Cup Playoffs.

He was named the USHL Goaltender of the Week four times this past season, the final one coming in mid-April, after Schmid put up a 30-save performance against Des Moines, followed by a 22 saves in the next game, against Omaha.

Following his third goaltender of the week award, Schmid made it clear that it wasn't awards that were driving him.

"That’s all in the past now, so I can’t really focus on that too much,” Schmid said in an April interview with the Journal. “Obviously, it’s nice to get recognized sometimes, but you still have to put the work in. It’s not getting any easier, so I’ve got to work hard every day."

The Musketeers finished this past season with a 31-21-1 overall record, good for third-place in the USHL Western Conference.

Sioux City's season came to an end in the Clark Cup Western Conference Finals, as Fargo swept the Musketeers.

