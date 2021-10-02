Musketeers score victory over Sioux Falls in home opener

SIOUX CITY — For the Sioux City Musketeers, there is no place like home.

Five months worth of waiting proved to be worth it for the Sioux City faithful, as the team rewarded those in attendance at Tyson Events Center on Saturday night with a 5-2 victory over the Sioux Falls Stampede.

For the Musketeers, their first home game of the new season proved to be a special experience.

“It was great,” goaltender Alex Tracy said. “It was great to be back on home ice with the boys. We got a taste of it last year, and it kind of stung because of COVID. We couldn’t have all the fans in the building, and we kind of got a taste of it during the playoffs, when we were able to pack the Tyson and have that White Out.

“It was definitely a lot of hype and a lot of excitement coming into this game, and to get a win was even better.”

The Musketeers scored quickly as Owen McLaughlin, Sioux City’s 18-year old Philadelphia Flyers draftee, hit the back of the net less than two minutes into the game.

Sioux City took eight shots in the first period, while Muskies goalie Alex Tracy had nine saves in the frame.

At the end of the first period, the Musketeers were still holding onto a 1-0 lead.

Six minutes and 20 seconds into the second period, Sioux Falls tied it up with a goal from center Garrett Pinoniemi, to make it a 1-1 game.

Sioux City answered back with a pair of goals late in the frame, as Peteris Purmalis and Dylan James both found the net.

Purmalis’ goal came with an assist from Charlie Schoen, his second of the game. After two periods, Sioux City held a 3-1 lead.

In the third, Nick Pierre quickly made it a 4-1 game with a goal at 18:20, his second of the season so far. Pienoniemi scored again for Sioux Falls at 15:39 in the third, but Sioux City answered back with a goal of its own in the final minute by Schoen.

Schoen, an Arizona State commit, finished the night with one goal and two assists.

“I feel like earlier this year, I mean, it’s still early, but we’ve kind of been letting teams get back in the game in the third period,” Schoen said. “Tonight, we found a way to close them out, which is something we’ve really been talking about trying to work on. I think we’re all happy with that right now.”

Sioux City finished the night with 31 total shots, while Sioux Falls put up 25.

Tracy had 23 saves on 25 attempts, while Stampede goalie Isak Posch had 26 saves.

Sioux City improved to 2-1 on the season with the win, and have made their head coach happy with the way the team has bonded over the first three games.

“I’m happy to see our guys, they’re so excited for one another,” Musketeers coach Luke Strand said. “They are enthusiastic when someone scores, and they celebrate one another’s successes. That for me is the start of something special that way.”

Sioux City will play again on Friday, at Omaha. The Musketeers next home game will be Oct. 22 against Tri-City. Before that game, the team will retire the jersey of former goalie Matiss Kivlenieks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0