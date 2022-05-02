Musketeers select Drake Murray in first round of USHL Phase I draft

SIOUX CITY — In-between days of the USHL Western Conference semifinals between Sioux City and Waterloo, the Musketeers’ front office was tasked with picking 10 players from the Phase I draft held Monday.

The Musketeers and all other teams selected players who were under 17 years of age among a 10-round draft.

The Musketeers’ first pick was at No. 13, and they picked right defenseman Drake Murray from Manhattan Beach, California.

Murray is on Shattuck St. Mary’s 16U team this season, and he logged 51 points in 52 games this season. Eleven of those points came as goals.

He’s been at Shattuck St. Mary’s over the last two seasons, playing on its 14U team last season.

“To get him at 13 was a dream for us,” said Musketeers General Manager Andy Johnson on Twitter. “He was our No. 1-rated defenseman going into the draft. He’s a kid who we thought might make the U.S. national team. He’s a right-shot defenseman, sturdy with the puck.”

Johnson also said on that same clip that he expects Murray to be with the Musketeers “a year from now.”

The Muskies’ next pick came in the fourth round, as they took Caden Kelly from Mississauga, Ontario. He played for the Mississauga Senators this season. In 27 regular-season games, he scored 22 goals and had 20 assists as a right winger.

In the 2022 OHL Cup Showcase, Kelly scored four goals in seven games.

"He's not a fourth round talent by any means," Johnson said. "He was the most talented forward available to us. We couldn't pass him up. He's a dynamic forward."

With the 73rd pick during the fifth round, Sioux City selected Englewood, Colorado, native Paul Spino.

He played for the Colorado Thunderbirds 16U team. He played in 20 games at defenseman, and scored two points.

Fifteen picks later, the Musketeers selected in the sixth round forward Drew Bross out of Wentzville, Missouri.

He played for the St. Louis Blues AAA 16U team, and posted 20 points in 19 games. He had 12 assists and eight goals.

The Musketeers selected another forward with the 103rd pick as part of the seventh round. This time, the Muskies went with Chase Stefanek.

Stefanek is from Yorba Linda, Calif., about 37 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

He had 11 points in 10 games this season for the Mount St. Charles Academy 15U team.

The Musketeers had two picks in the eighth round, both within three picks of one another.

First, the Muskies went with Cole Longacre at 118, then Malcolm Baar at 120.

Longacre is from Sewell, New Jersey, but he played with the Windy City Storm 15s this season. There, the left defenseman scored 14 points in 19 games.

Baar’s hometown is in Washington D.C. According to his RinkNet profile, he logged four games in the OHL Cup Showcase, where he had an assist.

Sioux City made two picks in the ninth round, taking left defenseman Nathan Larioza and forward Brooks Cullen.

Jason Bourdukofsky was taken in the 10th round out of Anchorage, Alaska.

Phase II of the draft begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday, and the draft will end once every team has a 45-man roster, including players on affiliate lists.

The Musketeers also have a big game on Tuesday night. They’ll host Waterloo in Game 3 of the Western Conference semis at 7:05 p.m. inside Tyson Events Center.

