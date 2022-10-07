Musketeers set to unveil Clark Cup banner, play home opener Saturday

SIOUX CITY – There is a lot of buzz around the Tyson Events Center this week as the Sioux City Musketeers are gearing up for the 2022 home opener Saturday night.

What makes the 2022-23 home opener different from the typical opener is the pregame ceremonies as the 2021-22 Clark Cup Championship banner is lifted.

“It's going to be a great night, celebrating what went on here last year and the banner raising,” head coach Jason Kersner said. “I think we have some special guests planned, we have the tailgate and we have a lot of good stuff. So we're excited to be a part of what went on last year, but more importantly, it's a new team. It's a new season, and we're trying to build our identity and get off to a good start here at home. Des Moines is a good team. It's going to be challenging, and we're looking forward to playing in front of a good crowd.”

The Musketeers haven’t seen action since opening weekend two weeks ago in Pittsburgh. It was the first games under head coach Kersner, and they took a pair of losses. Sioux City didn’t play last weekend, but now hope to settle into the rhythm of the season.

“We’re pumped,” forward Nick Pierre said. “It’s been two weeks since we played a game, and we’ve started building some more confidence after that Pittsburgh weekend. It’s been good so far, we’re excited, we’re pumped up.”

The Musketeers fell to Green Bay 4-2 in the season opener and fell to Chicago the next day 7-4. The team got a break to see their family and then regrouped to prep for the long season ahead.

Kersner’s system is fairly similar to former coach Luke Strand’s, as they come from the same coaching tree. The team is still learning some of the minor tweaks in the system as they gear up for the long season ahead.

Even if you look at the great success that the Musketeers have had here in the last few years, I think one of the things that they’ve done a great job of, and Luke Strand and his staff gets all the credit for that, is that they were a really good team in the second half of the year,” Kersner said. “They hung around and stayed competitive and built their identity through the first half and then that’s when they really took off.”

Kersner and the Musketeers feel as though that method of building for the second half of the season will be the best for them as they try to go for a title defense.

“And that’s really what, especially with a new coach and new group, that’s what we’re lookginf for,” Kersner said. “We have to get some points, we have to stay competitive, we have to stay in the mix as we continue to work on our craft and work on our team game.”

The returners, like Pierre, are excited for Saturday to celebrate the championship one last time with teammates and fans alike, but they are also ready to get the new season underway. With there being two weeks between the opening games and this week’s home opener, they feel as though they had a chance to reset.

“We’re still trying to perfect our transition game, and then we’re working on our breakaway sports too,” Pierre said. “That’s just connecting the dots and that goes with team chemistry and that’s usually what happens when you start off with a new team and a bunch of new guys. But, I’m not too worried about it. I mean, Pittsburgh happened, it’s done and over with, but I’m excited to move forward.”

The Musketeers and Buccaneers are set for a 6:05 p.m. puck drop inside the Tyson Events Center Saturday with a banner ceremony planned prior to the start of the game.

“It’s obviously going to be a special night, and for the guys that were part of it last year, it’s going to be even more special than for myself and the new guys,” Kersner said. “But that’s also going to be part of the challenge of the game. The truth is, we have to turn the page and we’re getting into game three of the regular season against Des Moines.

As much excitement as there is going to be around it, there’s also going to be the challenge of trying to put all those emotions and that energy and make sure we turn it into a positive and use it to help us try to get two points here,” Kersner said.