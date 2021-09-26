Musketeers snag first win of the season

PITTSBURGH, Pa.-- The Sioux City Musketeers earned their first win of the new season on Sunday with a 5-2 victory over the Muskegon Lumberjacks at the Dick's Sporting Goods Classic in Pennsylvania.

Two Musketeers scored multiple goals in the game, in Ben Steeves and Kirklan Irey.

Irey scored the first goal of the day for the Muskies just over three minutes into the game, and Ben Doran made it a 2-0 Sioux City lead with a goal at 10:44 in the first.

Muskegon defenseman Gavin McCarthy put the score at 2-1 with a goal for the Lumberjacks at 13:10.

In the second, Steeves scored his first goal for Sioux City, and put up another at 1:29 in the third period, to make it 4-1 Musketeers. Thomas Sinclair hit one in for the Lumberjacks at 4:21, but Irey responded at 6:06 with his second goal of the day, and Sioux City clinched its first win.

Sioux City goalie Axel Mangbo had 27 saves in the game on 29 opportunities, while Cameron Korpi had 27 for Muskegon on 32 opportunities.

The Musketeers are now 1-1 on the season. Sioux City will play its home opener on Oct. 2, against Sioux Falls.

