Musketeers snag road win with one-point victory over Omaha

OMAHA-- The Sioux City Musketeers beat Omaha by a single goal on Saturday night, as a crucial third period goal from Ben Steeves powered the Muskies to a 3-2 win.

Charlie Schoen got the scoring started in the first with his third goal of the season, but Omaha tied it up with a goal from Garrett Wright at 10:21, with assists from Jared Wright and Hunter McDonald.

In the second, Sioux City took the lead for good thanks to Ben Doran's second goal of the season, with an assist from Jimmy Clark. Then, at 3:36 in the third, Ben Steeves came through with an impressive shot that the Musketeers' Twitter account described as "pure sorcery".

On the play, Steeves skated up toward the goal on the right side, faked out Omaha goal-tender Kevin Pasche, and snuck the puck behind him into the net.

Cam Mitchell gave the Lancers another point at the 15:10 mark of the final frame, but it wasn't enough to tie the game, and the Musketeers walked away with the victory.

Sioux City goalie Axel Mangbo was 28-of-30 in save opportunities on the night, while Pasche was 25-for-28. Sioux City took 28 shots in the game, while Omaha took 30.

With the win, Sioux City improved to 4-2 on the season. The Musketeers will return home on Friday for a game against Tri-City.

