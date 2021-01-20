Musketeers unable to complete comeback against Lincoln

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Musketeers erased an early three-goal deficit only to see rival Lincoln hang on to win 6-3 at the Tyson Events Center on Tuesday.

The Stars scored three first period goals, the last of which came with 12 seconds remaining. But the Musketeers cut the deficit to one midway through the second frame, scoring twice within a 20-second span.

First it was Bennett Schimek corralling a cross-ice pass from Matteo Costantini and pushing it past Stars netminder Ryan Ouellette for his sixth goal of the season.

On the next shift, Costantini stole the puck deep in Lincoln territory and passed it to Tabor Heaslip cutting to the top of the goal crease. Costantini’s pass was true and Heaslip buried his shot into the back of the net.

Sioux City briefly tied the game early in the third period when Chase Bradley struck on the power play. But Lincoln’s Dominic James gave his team the lead back for good 58 seconds later and the Stars would add two empty net goals in the final minute of regulation.

Costantini, the game’s number two star, assisted on all three Musketeer goals while Akira Schmid finished with 27 saves in net. Sioux City falls to 9-9-1 and prepares for a two-game road trip to Waterloo Friday and Saturday.

