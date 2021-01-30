Musketeers upset first-place Fargo

SIOUX CITY — A balanced offensive attack featuring four different goal scorers powered the Sioux City Musketeers past first-place Fargo 4-2 on Friday.

Doug Grimes beat Force ogaltender Brennan Boynton five-hole on the first shot of the game, giving the Musketeers an early one-goal lead. Sioux City added to it midway through the second period when Chase Bradley centered a pass to a driving Matteo Costantini, who placed the puck just over Boynton’s shoulder. But the Force quickly rallied to tie things up, scoring twice in the final three minutes of the period.

The score held until late in the third stanza when Costantini stole a pass deep in Fargo territory and passed to Shai Buium at the top of the crease. Buium corralled the puck and slid it between Boynton’s legs with 5:36 remaining. The Force pulled Boynton for an extra attacker late but Bradley stamped out any Fargo hopes of a comeback with an empty net goal in the final minute.

Bradley finished with a game-high three points (a goal and two assists) while Akira Schmid stopped 17 shots in net. The Musketeers are now 10-11-1 and return to action on Saturday when they welcome Sioux Falls.

