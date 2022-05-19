Musketeers vying for championship on unfamiliar ice

SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City Musketeers didn’t make a trip to Madison, Wisconsin to face the Capitols this season, but now they have to make the trip to unfamiliar ice with a championship on the line.

After splitting the first two games of the Clark Cup Finals at the Tyson Events Center over the weekend, the Musketeers now head to Madison with one thing on their minds, a championship.

“Sometimes the road is easier than at home,” Musketeers coach Luke Strand said. There's less distractions. There's a lot of things that I think guys get too focused on. You keep one schedule, we keep one time. There's a lot less pulling of your moment of truth. And I think it's nice to be on the same schedule for everything.”

Games 3 and 4 of the best of five Clark Cup Finals will be held at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena in Madison Friday and Saturday. Friday’s game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. puck drop, and it will be the first time in the 2021-22 season that Sioux City will play inside Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena.

The Musketeers on Thursday left for Madison, looking to take advantage of Thursday night to get onto the ice and get a feel for the new arena. Finding success on opponent ice hasn’t been an issue to this point in the playoffs. After losing their first game of the playoffs at Waterloo, Sioux City hasn’t lost a road playoff game.

“I think when you're on the road, especially when you travel a lot, teams try to get the jump on you right away,” defenseman Damien Carfagna said. “So I think we have to come out hard and come out strong and just kind of diminish that.”

The Musketeers take pride in playing on their home ice, but on the road, the team enjoys taking it to their opponents early and they fuel themselves off the hostile environments.

“The crowds when we are playing away, they definitely fuel us, I would say,” defenseman Luke Antonacci said. “We've had a lot of success on the road as a team this year, even in Tri-City as well. I don't know, there's something about playing in away arenas and being on the road as a team that kind of fuels us.”

The tale of the series so far has been whoever can get the first shot in. In game one, Madison used their speed to their advantage and took the early lead on Sioux City. While the Muskies adapted, they weren’t able to pull out the game one win.

“I think, you know, early in the series, we were trying to get a feel for how they played,” Carfagna said. “We didn't really know too well. So we definitely just had to get used to their style. They bring a lot of speed and they play really hard. So it was something we had to adjust to in game two.”

In game two, the Muskies knew they needed to be the aggressors, and they were. Sioux City jumped out to the early lead in the first period and controlled the tempo in route to a 3-0 win to even the series. The different styles of play from the Eastern and Western Conferences also make a difference.

“There’s probably a physical mindset in the west and then the combativeness, especially when we play each other so many times,” Strand said. “I think in the east, they’ve got a lot of speed. They might not stay on the right side of the park as long as, maybe, we try to in the West. But I'll tell you, they make tons of plays, they play with a lot of confidence and the puck moves with a lot of pace.”

Playing in an unfamiliar arena in front of a hostile crowd will be difficult, Strand acknowledged, but at the end of the day hockey is hockey.

“I think the road gives us one obstacle, but I think we can use that to our advantage with the togetherness,” Strand said. “The new ice surface, we’ll have a chance to practice on it before we play. The nets are the same size, the puck’s the same size, I do know that part.”

With a road sweep of games three and four, the Musketeers will be Clark Cup Champions.

With a split, there will be a Game 5 Tuesday in Sioux City.

“Obviously, the stakes are higher, and we know that,” Antonacci said. “But, we like to hold ourselves to a certain standard, and if we just hold ourselves to that standard, we kind of flush out all the high stakes parts of the series.

“It's been a long playoffs, but you know, the end is worth it,” Antonacci continued. “And, you know, we want to win. Championships last a lifetime.”

