MUSKETEERS WEEKEND NOTES
THURSDAY’S GAME
WHO: Sioux City (16-8-4) at Fargo (16-10-3)
WHEN/WHERE: 7:05 p.m., Scheels Center
RADIO: KMNS 620 AM
FRIDAY’S GAME
WHO: Sioux City (*16-8-4) at Fargo (*16-10-3)
WHEN/WHERE: 7:05 p.m., Scheels Center
RADIO: KMNS 620 AM
SATURDAY’S GAME
WHO: Sioux City (*16-8-4) at Sioux Falls (*17-9-3)
WHEN/WHERE: 7:05 p.m., Denny Sanford Premier Center
RADIO: KMNS 620 AM
*-Record going into Thursday night’s game
MUSKETEERS NOTES
Thursday night’s game is the makeup of action that was postponed because of weather conditions on Dec. 28 … Coach Luke Strand’s Musketeers are 2-2-1 this season against the Force, last season’s Clark Cup champion, including a 2-1 mark at Scheels Arena, where they’ve outscored the home team, 13-9 … Marcus Kallionkieli (15 goals, 10 assists) has scored four goals at Scheels while Matthew Miller (8, 8) has three goals … Meanwhile, the Musketeers are 1-2 against Sioux Falls this season, their lone win coming on Oct. 27, when defenseman Luke Johnson (2, 18) dealt four assists in a 4-3 overtime triumph, assisting along with Martin Pospisil (11, 23) on the game-winner to Bobby Brink (15, 18) … Parker Ford (13, 10) has provided four goals and three assists in a current five-game scoring streak and overall, has scored in 10 of his last 11 games … Jordan Steinmetz (6, 9) recorded his third multi-point game of the season with two assists in last Friday’s 5-3 loss at Youngstown, while Albin Nilsson (2, 7) recorded his first career multi-point game with a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime loss at Youngstown … Defenseman Brady Smith (2, 7), a three-year USHL veteran, picked up the 20th point of his career Saturday, the goal that gave the Musketeers a 3-1 lead over the Phantoms … Smith played for the Bloomington Thunder in 2016-17, the program that a year later became the Central Illinois Flying Aces and combined, Smith had five goals and six assists for those teams … Adam Samuelsson (2 assists), who had two goals and 10 assists last year for Team USA, has scored in two of his four games at Sioux City … Seven different Musketeers have scored goals in the series against Sioux Falls, including Johnson and Ford, who did so in the 3-2 loss on Oct. 26.
FARGO NOTES
One point behind fifth-place Sioux City and two shy of fourth-place Sioux Falls, Fargo is coming off a 5-3, 4-2 sweep over Green Bay during the weekend … Ross Mitton (5 goals, 3 assists) had two goals in the 5-3 triumph while Ben Meyers (20, 15), the USHL’s goal-scoring leader, had a goal and an assist in each of the victories … Seventh in the USHL with 35 points, Meyers will take a 10-game scoring streak into action against Sioux City ... Meyers has three goals and two assists against the Musketeers this season while the league’s fourth-leading scorer, Hank Crone (9, 28) has two goals and six assists against Sioux City and has also scored in each of his last 13 games ... Josh Nodler (9, 13) is fifth among the league’s rookie scorers while goaltender Ryan Bischel (13-9-3) ranks fifth with a 2.83 goals-against-average.
SIOUX FALLS NOTES
Sioux Falls is perhaps the USHL’s hottest team with wins in eight of its last 10 games and during this stretch, has outscored opponents 41-25 ... Four players during this stretch had multiple-goal efforts – Anthony Romano (11 goals, 10 assists), Brian Chambers (10, 13), Ethan Phillips (6, 14) and Blake Bride (6, 8) ... Chambers turned in a hat trick in Friday’s 6-4 loss to Waterloo ... Chambers helped begin Sioux Falls’ spurt when he and Ryan Sullivan (5, 12) each recorded a goal and an assist in a 5-1 win over the Musketeers on Dec. 8 at the Tyson Events Center ... Andre Lee (10, 4) scored two goals, including the game-winner in the 3-2 victory over the Musketeers at the Denny Sanford Premier Center ... The Stampede’s Jami Krannila (10, 13) ranks fourth among rookie scorers with 23 points, while Romano is eighth with 21 points.