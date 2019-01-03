FRIDAY’S GAME
WHO: Sioux City (16-7-3) at Youngstown (12-12-3)
WHEN/WHERE: 6:05 p.m., Covelli Center, Youngstown, Ohio
RADIO: KMNS 620 AM
*Records going into Friday’s game
MUSKETEERS NOTES
Dating back to the 2015-16 season, the Musketeers have won four of the last six games against Youngstown ... Musketeers Coach Luke Strand has a 3-2-1 record against the Phantoms, including last year’s two-game split ... Defenseman Dominic Vidoli (2 goals, 1 assist), who scored two goals, including the game-winner in Monday’s 4-3 overtime win over Omaha, became the sixth Musketeer (and the first defenseman) with a 2-goal game this season ... This weekend marks a homecoming of sorts for Vidoli, a native of Strongsville, Ohio (a Cleveland suburb), who has been scoreless in six games for Boston University this season, but had combined for 21 goals and 42 assists from 2016-18 for Culver Military Academic Prep in Culver, Indiana ... Vidoli is one of the three newcomers for the Musketeers, joining forward Matthew Steinberg and Adam Samuelsson, each who has an assist after two their first two games with Strand’s club ... Sioux City has a 5-2 record against Eastern Conference squads this season, including two wins over both Green Bay and Cedar Rapids ... Marcus Kallionkieli (13, 8) has a team-best four goals against Eastern Conference teams while Matt Miller (8, 8) has three goals ... Jordan Steinmetz (6, 7) has provided three goals and two assists while scoring in three of his last four games, Sioux City going 3-1 in that span ... The Musketeers ended a streak of 10 games without scoring the game’s first goal when Vidoli scored in the second period on New Year’s Eve and are now 8-3-1 when scoring first ... Sioux City has the USHL’s fifth-best power play at 22.2 percent, with defenseman Luke Johnson (2, 17) providing two goals and nine assists, Parker Ford (11, 9) has two goals and five assists while Kallionkieli has three goals and two assists ... the Musketeers are also eighth in the penalty kill (80.9 percent).
YOUNGSTOWN NOTES
Twelve USHL players are battling for the scoring lead, including Youngstown’s Brett Murray (15 goals, 18 assists), who is among five (including the Musketeers’ Bobby Brink) that are two points behind Muskegon’s Egor Afanasev and Dubuque’s Matias Maccelli, both knotted at 35 points ... Murray, a fourth-round NHL Draft pick of the Buffalo Sabres, has nine goals and eight assists in a current nine-game scoring streak, which includes a pair of 2-goal games and five multi-point games, which includes Sunday’s 1-goal, 2-assist effort in a 4-3 win over Dubuque ... Connor MacEachern (11, 14) has scored in seven of his last eight games while Jack Malone (9, 11) has a four-game scoring streak ... Combined, Murray, MacEachern, Malone and Gianfranco Cassaro (5, 15) have 19 goals for the USHL’s second-ranked power play (24.2 percent), highlighted by Murray’s seven goals and eight assists along with MacEachern’s six goals and six assists.
-- Jerry Giese