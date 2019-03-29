FRIDAY'S GAME
WHO: Tri-City (43-10-3) at Sioux City (26-22-7)
WHEN/WHERE: 7:05 p.m., Tyson Events Center
RADIO: KMNS 620 AM
SATURDAY’S GAME
WHO: Tri-City (*43-10-3) at Sioux City (*26-22-7)
WHEN/WHERE: 7:05 p.m., Tyson Events Center
RADIO: KMNS 620 AM
SUNDAY’S GAME
WHO: Fargo (*30-22-4) at Sioux City (*26-22-7)
WHEN/WHERE: 7:05 p.m., Tyson Events Center
RADIO: KMNS 620 AM
*-Record going into Friday’s games
MUSKETEERS NOTES
With wins in four of the last five games, it certainly looks like the Musketeers are following a trend that has been apparent throughout Luke Strand’s previous three years of coaching the franchise … Strand, who picked up his 110th career victory in Sunday’s 5-2 win over Fargo, guided Sioux City to 6-1 records to close out both the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons, the 2010-11 squad reaching the Clark Cup Playoffs … Strand’s squad of a year ago went 3-3-1 in the final seven games, with Parker Ford (17 goals, 21 assists) scoring in five of those games with five goals and an assist while Martin Pospisil (14, 37) providing a goal and four assists … Currently riding a four-game scoring streak where he has turned in five goals and three assists, USHL forward of the week Bobby Brink (29, 26) is now tied for ninth among USHL scorers with 55 points … Pospisil didn’t play in the 5-1 losses at Tri-City on March 8-9 and since his return from his seven-game suspension, Sioux City has gone 4-1 with Pospisil contributing two goals and six assists … Albin Nilsson (9, 13) saw a four-game scoring streak come to an end against Fargo, but Marcus Kallionkieli (24, 20) had a goal and two assists, giving him six goals and three assists in the series versus the Force … Pospisil has four goals and nine assists against Fargo while Brink has three goals and nine assists … Dominic Vidoli (2, 12) posted his fourth multi-point game of the season against Fargo, while USHL goaltender of the week Ben Kraws (20-14-4, 2.91 GAA) became the USHL’s eighth at his position to win 20 games this season following the win over the Force … The Musketeers are 4-3-2 against Fargo this season, but 0-2-1 against Tri-City, outscored 8-2 in the third period of those games.
TRI-CITY NOTES
Western Conference-leading Tri-City has outscored opponents 37-13 while winning its last eight games ... Team scoring leader Ronnie Attard (26 goals, 29 assists), the USHL’s defenseman leader with 55 points, has racked up three goals and five assists in a five-game scoring streak ... Shane Pinto (25, 28) has eight goals and 13 assists in 20 games since arriving in a trade from Lincoln and also has a five-game scoring streak, posting five goals and three assists in that time ... Third among USHL defensemen with 47 points, Zac Jones (7, 40) dished four assists in last Friday’s 4-3 overtime win at Dubuque ... Former Musketeer Connor McMenamin (25, 17) has two-year totals of five goals and six assists against his old team, which included two goals in a 5-1 win on March 8 and a goal and two assists in a 5-1 win the following night ... No team has allowed fewer goals (125) than the Storm, the league’s only team with a pair of 20-win goaltenders, Isaiah Saville (23-4-2, 1.92 GAA) and Jake Barczewski (20-6, 2.46) ... No team has allowed fewer power-play goals (25) than Tri-City, the USHL’s penalty kill leader (88.1 percent).
FARGO NOTES
Fargo ranks second in the USHL with an 85.2 percent penalty kill ... The defending Clark Cup champions are 82.8 percent (29 of 35) against the Musketeers, allowing two man-advantage goals in Sunday’s 5-2 loss at the Tyson Events Center ... Tied for fourth in the league with 61 points, both Ben Meyers (31 goals, 30 assists) and Hank Crone (16, 45) were scoreless Sunday ... Meyers has three goals and six assists while Crone has two goals and eight assists ... Crone, who has four-year career totals of 59 goals and 116 assists, has 11 goals and 15 assists, lifetime, against Sioux City ... Mike Kesselring (8, 20) has six goals and 10 assists in 20 games since coming in a trade from Des Moines, which included the game-winning goal in a 3-2 win at Sioux City on Feb. 19 ... Christoffer Bjork (7, 16), who had a goal and an assist in Sunday’s loss at the Tyson, has had six goals and eight assists in 40 games for Fargo since coming in a trade from Muskegon ... Though he didn’t play Sunday against the Musketeers, Ryan Bischel (26-19-2, 2.58 GAA) is the league’s busiest goaltender with 2,962 minutes.
-- Jerry Giese