FRIDAY’S GAME
WHO: Sioux City (17-10-5) at Madison (6-20-4)
WHEN/WHERE: 7:05 p.m., Bob Suter Capitol Ice
RADIO: KMNS 620 AM
SATURDAY’S GAME
WHO: Sioux City (17-9-5) at Chicago (19-12-1)
WHEN/WHERE: 7:05 p.m., Fox Valley Ice Arena
RADIO: KMNS 620 AM
MUSKETEERS NOTES
Coach Luke Strand’s Musketeers have a 5-3-1 record against Eastern Conference teams this season … Friday night’s game will mark a homecoming of sorts for Strand, who had a 24-25-11 record as Madison’s coach in the 2014-15 season ... The following season, Strand was an associate head coach at the University of Wisconsin, also located in Madison ... Marcus Kallionkieli (17 goals, 9 assists) has a team-best four goals against teams from the East while Matthew Miller (9, 10) has three goals ... Kallionkieli is the United States Hockey League’s top rookie goal scorer ... Martin Pospisil (11, 26) had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 overtime win at Madison last season ... Pospisil, who’s tied for eighth among the league’s scorers with 37 points, has equaled his point total from his rookie season when he recorded eight goals and 29 assists ... Parker Ford (13, 11) recorded two assists in the Musketeers’ two-game sweep over Madison last season and had a goal in a 7-2 loss at Chicago last season ... Blanked for the first time this season in Tuesday’s 4-0 loss at Waterloo, the Musketeers have scored only four goals while going 0-2-1 in their last three games ... Sioux City’s .609 winning percentage ranks fifth in the Western Conference, but that’s same figure as Chicago (19-12-1), which is good for second in the Eastern Conference ... The game at Chicago will mark the end of this month’s road trip, as the Musketeers will host Des Moines on Jan. 25, then they’ll host Tri-City on the 27th, their first Sunday home game of the season.
MADISON NOTES
The USHL’s lowest scoring team (54 goals), Madison in an 0-10-1 rut, winless since taking a 3-1 game at Central Illinois on Dec. 2 … The Capitols have been outscored 53-19 in that stretch and there have been only four multi-point efforts in that time, two of them coming in a 4-3 overtime loss at Eastern Conference leader Muskegon, where scoring leader Chase Brand (7 goals, 9 assists) tallied two goals and Lucas Hermann (2 assists) dished two assists … Brand had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 loss at Cedar Rapids … Madison has also been outscored 32-13 while going 0-8 against Western Conference teams … Josh Boyer (6, 6) has a two-game scoring streak while Chaz Smedsrud (7, 6) has scored in two of his last three games … Kristof Papp (3, 5) is Madison’s leader on the power play with two goals and an assist … Madison has lost each of its last four games to Sioux City over the last two seasons.
CHICAGO NOTES
Chicago has won each of the last six games against Sioux City … That of course does not include the 2017 Clark Cup Finals when the Steel clinched a tense five-game series with a 2-1 overtime thriller in front of 6,309 Tyson Events Center fans … Tied for second in the USHL with 42 points, Nick Abruzzese (13 goals, 29 assists) has scored in each of his last four games, including a 2-goal effort in Saturday’s 4-2 win over Green Bay … Matteo Pietroniro (11, 17) is tied for second among USHL defensemen with 28 points … Others with over 20 points for the league’s fourth-highest scoring team (119 goals) are Neil Shea (9, 18), Adam Robbins (9, 16), Robert Mastrosimone (13, 11), Mathieu De St. Phalle (6, 17) and Travis Treloar (9, 12) … Former Musketeer De St. Phalle (1, 5 in 2017-18) has five goals and 14 assists in 23 games for the Steel since arriving in a trade from Omaha.
-- Jerry Giese