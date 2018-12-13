MUSKETEERS WEEKEND OUTLOOK
FRIDAY’S GAME
WHO: Dubuque (10-9-4) at Sioux City (13-6-3)
WHEN/WHERE: 7:05 p.m., Tyson Events Center
RADIO: KMNS 620 AM
SATURDAY’S GAME
WHO: Dubuque (*10-9-4) at Sioux City (*13-6-3)
WHEN/WHERE: 7:05 p.m., Tyson Events Center
RADIO: KMNS 620 AM
*-Record going into Friday’s Game
MUSKETEERS NOTES
Coach Luke Strand’s Musketeers will be represented by four players in the USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, which will be played Jan. 8 at Lincoln – forward and USHL scoring leader Bobby Brink (15 goals, 18 assists), forward Marcus Kallionkieli (13, 8), defenseman Luke Johnson (2, 17) and goaltender Ben Kraws (11-5-3, 2.78 GAA) ... The selection process for players competing in the game was completed in cooperation with NHL general managers, scouts, NHL Central Scouting and USHL general managers ... Each of the 40 selected players are eligible for the 2019 NHL Draft .... Strand’s squad is 2-2 this season when facing the same opponent on back-to-back nights, the most recent instance coming Oct. 26-27 when Sioux Falls posted a 3-2 win at the Denny Sanford Premier Center, but Sioux City bounced back a night later with a 4-3 overtime win over the Stampede at the Tyson Events Center ... Sioux City has a 4-1 record against Eastern Conference squads this season with two wins over both Green Bay and Cedar Rapids ... Kallionkieli has a team-best four goals against Eastern Conference teams while both Martin Pospisil (10, 22) and Matt Miller (7, 4) have three goals ... Miller had a goal and an assist for the Musketeers a year ago in a 5-4 loss at Dubuque on Nov. 25 while Kraws had a shutout in a 2-0 win at Dubuque on Dec. 2 ... Pospisil trails Brink by a 33-32 points margin for the USHL scoring lead ... Kallionkieli is third among USHL rookies with 21 points while Kraws has the league’s fifth-best goals-against average ... Sioux City is 7-3-1 when scoring first, but hasn’t scored the game’s first goal in each of the last eight games ... The Musketeers rank fourth in the USHL in both power play (22.8 percent) and penalty kill (83.3) and saw a streak of seven games without allowing a power play goal come to an end in Tuesday’s 4-2 loss to Fargo.
DUBUQUE NOTES
Ninth among the USHL’s scoring leaders with 27 points, forward Matias Maccelli (12 goals, 15 assists) is one of four Dubuque players selected to the USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game Jan. 8 at Lincoln along with forwards Ty Jackson (9, 7) and Dylan Jackson (6, 10) along with defenseman Michael Feenstra (1, 2) ... Dubuque took a 4-2 record against the Western Conference into Thursday night’s game at Sioux Falls ... Maccelli, a native of Turku, Finland, took an 11-game scoring streak into Sioux Falls, which included 1-goal, 1-assist efforts in last weekend’s split against Eastern Conference leader Muskegon ... James Sanchez (7, 15) took a nine-scoring streak into Sioux Falls ... The Jacksons, natives of Oakville, Ontario, are twin brothers ... Willie Knierem (9, 11) has two-year totals of 21 goals and 27 assists for Dubuque ... The Fighting Saints’ defenseman leader is J.D. Greenway (3, 10), who ranks 12th among the league’s blue-line scorers.
-- Jerry Giese