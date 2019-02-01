MUSKETEERS WEEKEND OUTLOOK
;FRIDAY’S GAME
WHO: Muskegon (27-8-3) at Sioux City (18-12-6)
WHEN/WHERE: 7:05 p.m., Tyson Events Center
RADIO: KMNS 620 AM
;SATURDAY’S GAME
WHO: Madison (*8-22-5) at Sioux City (*18-12-6)
WHEN/WHERE: 7:05 p.m., Tyson Events Center
RADIO: KMNS 620 AM
*-Records going into Friday’s games
MUSKETEERS NOTES
Four of the Musketeers’ games in last month’s 2-5-3 slate were decided by a goal, including last Sunday’s 3-2 loss at the Tyson Events Center where an epic 16-round shootout took place, won by the Western Conference leaders, 2-1 … The two overtime losses were to teams that if the season was to end today would be in the Clark Cup Playoffs, Youngstown (3rd, Eastern Conference) and Fargo (6th, Western Conference) … Musketeers Coach Luke Strand said after Sunday’s game. “it’s to be determined” if Bobby Brink (15 goals, 18 assists) will play, as he continues to recover from an ankle injury … Defenseman Luke Johnson (2, 19) hasn’t played since the 4-3 loss at Sioux Falls on Jan. 12 with a lower body injury and may not return until the end of this month … Strand said making sure both players return healthy is important, yet he also wants other players to take advantage of opportunities for extended playing time, while players like Brink, Johnson and two others on injured reserve, Brock Baker (3, 5) and Dominic Vidoli (2, 1) recover … Meanwhile, the challenging schedule continues with Friday night’s game against Eastern Conference leader Muskegon, the sixth opponent in the last seven games against teams with winning percentages of .600 or higher … Martin Pospisil (12, 28) recorded the first of his two 2-goal games in the 6-3 loss to Muskegon on Sept. 29 at the USHL Fall Classic, while Parker Ford (14, 12) added a goal … Ford also picked up a goal in a 3-1 win at Madison on Jan. 18 while Jordan Steinmetz (7, 10) and Sam Stange (1, 1) each added one goal … Marcus Kallionkieli (17, 10) had four goals and two assists last month, Steinmetz contributed a goal and three assists while Ian Malcolmson (6, 9) had two goals and three assists … Summing up the prospect of playing Muskegon tonight and the other challenging teams his team will play this month (Chicago, Fargo, Sioux Falls, Waterloo), Strand said, “The measuring stick of a great team is to play against great teams. We have to figure out a way to see that our measuring stick is always on and it doesn’t matter about the opponent, it depends on how we play. If we stay on the same page longer than someone else, we’ll put ourselves in the right spot.”
MUSKEGON NOTES
Muskegon is the USHL leader in several team categories aside from 153 goals ... While posting a league-best 14-2-2 road record, the Lumberjacks have outscored opponents 70-41, the most road goals ... Muskegon is 18-2-1 when leading after the first period because it has scored the most first-period goals (50) and it’s 19-1-1 when leading after two periods because it has the most third-period goals (58) ... Plenty of players rank among the best in the league, including Alex Yakovenko (13 goals, 21 assists), the USHL’s defenseman scoring leader, while goaltender Brandon Bussi (24-6-2), the USHL’s leader in wins and seven shutouts, is second with a 2.26 goals-against-average ... Team scoring leader Egor Afanasyev (18, 22) scored the last of the four first-period goals in a 6-3 win over the Musketeers on Sept. 29 at the USHL Fall Classic, while Bobby Lynch (14, 24) had a goal and two assists ... Double-digit goals also come from Mikael Hakkarainen (13, 23), Danill Gushchin (11, 13) and Nolan Sullivan (13, 4).
MADISON NOTES
The Capitols have dropped each of the five games in the series against the Musketeers ... Scoring leader Chase Brand (8 goals, 12 assists) gave his team a 1-0 lead at the 15:38 mark of the second period on Jan. 18 when Strand’s squad showed up at Bob Suter Capitol Ice, but Sioux City tied the game about a minute and a half later while rallying for a 3-1 victory ... Josh Boyer (8, 8) has scored in five of his last seven games for a team that’s last in the USHL in goals (67) and season wins (8) ... Defenseman Kalle Erikkson (2, 18) has a goal and six assists (four on the power play) in 12 games for the Caps after beginning the season at Omaha ... Overall, Erickson has nine assists on the man advantage ... Kristoff Papp (5, 7) has two goals and two assists on the power play ... While the squad’s power play ranks the last in the league, the penalty kill ranks sixth (81.0 percent) ... In fact, the Capitols rank fourth in road penalty kill (81.7 percent).
-- Jerry Giese