MUSKETEERS WEEKEND OUTLOOK
FRIDAY’S GAME
WHO: Sioux City (14-7-3) at Fargo (14-9-3)
WHEN/WHERE: 7:05 p.m., Scheels Arena
RADIO: KMNS 620 AM
SATURDAY’S GAME
WHO: Lincoln (*7-14-4) at Sioux City (*14-7-3)
WHEN/WHERE: 7:05 p.m., Tyson Events Center
RADIO: KMNS 620 AM
MONDAY’S GAME
WHO: Omaha (*8-14-2) at Sioux City (*14-7-3)
WHEN/WHERE: 7:05 p.m., Tyson Event Center
RADIO: KMNS 620 AM
*Records going into Friday’s game
MUSKETEERS NOTES
Friday night’s game of course, marks the return of three Musketeers (along with associate head coach Mark Abalan) who played for the gold medal United States select team at the World Junior A Challenge in Bonnyville, Alberta, Dec. 9-16, forwards Bobby Brink (15 goals, 18 assists) and Parker Ford (9, 8) along with defenseman Luke Johnson (2, 17) … Brink tied for the WJAC scoring lead with eight points (2, 6), which included a first-period goal, assisted by Ford, in the 2-0 title game win over Russia … Ford had two goals and two assists at the WJAC while Johnson had a goal and three assists … Meanwhile, this will be the first of five games for the Musketeers without team (and United States Hockey League) scoring leader Martin Pospisil (11, 23), who is part of the Slovakia squad that will compete at the International Ice Hockey Federation World Tournament which started with Wednesday’s 2-1 Group B loss to the United State and will continue until Jan. 5 at Vancouver, British Columbia … Brink has a combined six goals and seven assists against this weekend’s opponents, including a hat trick in a 3-2 win over Omaha and another 3-goal effort in a 4-2 win over Lincoln … Marcus Kallionkieli (13, 8) registered the last of his two 2-goal games in a 6-4 loss at Fargo Oct. 19 … Ian Malcolmson (4, 6) became the fifth Musketeer with a 2-goal showing this season in the 5-4 shootout win over Dubuque Dec. 14 … Malcolmson is one of seven Musketeers who have played in all 24 games, joining Matthew Miller (7, 5), Jordan Steinmetz (4, 5), Brock Baker (3, 5), Jack Babbage (1, 7), Brady Smith (1, 7) and Albin Nilsson (1, 5) … Seventh in the USHL with a 2.83 goals-against-average, Ben Kraws (12-5-3) ranks third among USHL goaltenders in wins, fourth in minutes (1,186) and fifth in saves (516).
FARGO NOTES
Fargo, the defending Clark Cup champion, is not only 3-2 against the Musketeers this season, it is also one of the USHL’s hottest teams, entering the Christmas break having gone 7-2-1 in its previous 10 games … Hank Crone (7 goals, 26 assists), who has career totals of 11 goals and 14 assists against Sioux City, is in a three-way tie for second in league scoring with 33 points while teammate Ben Meyers (18, 11) is in a three-way tie for ninth with 29 points … Crone, the league’s assist leader, has five goals and 11 assists in a current 10-game scoring streak, which included an assist on the first of two goals scored by Josh Nodler (7, 12) in a 2-1 overtime win at the Tyson Events Center on Nov. 23 … Meyers, the USHL’s leader with nine power-play goals, has six goals and four assists in a seven-game scoring streak and like Crone, had a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win at Sioux City on Dec. 11 … Ryan Bischel (12-8-1) ranks fifth among the league’s goaltenders with a 2.72 GAA.
LINCOLN NOTES
Second among rookies with 23 points, Shane Pinto (12 goals, 11 assists) contributed two goals for the U.S. at the World Junior A Challenge … Pinto hasn’t played since Nov. 30 when he hiked his scoring streak to seven games with a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win at Ice Box Arena over Omaha … Josiah Slavin (8, 12), a three-year USHL veteran with career totals of 37 goals and 39 assists, made it two goals against the Musketeers this season when he took advantage of assists from Caleb Rule (8, 4) and Justin Lee (3, 9) to score an overtime goal in a 2-1 win at Ice Box on Dec. 7, a victory that evened the season series 1-1 … Max Ellis (7, 11), who has three-year career totals of 29 goals and 43 assists in a career that began in 2016-17 with five goals and 11 assists at Youngstown, has only two goals and an assist in six games for Lincoln, after providing five goals and 10 assists in 21 games at Central Illinois to start the season … Devlin McCabe (5, 7) has two-year totals of 21 goals and 24 assists at Lincoln.
OMAHA NOTES
Only Madison, the Eastern Conference’s last-place team, has scored fewer goals (42) than Omaha (57), which entered Thursday night’s home game against Des Moines tied with Lincoln for last in the Western Conference … Team scoring leader Brendan Furry (8 goals, 10 assists) has 25 goals and 33 assists in two seasons for the Lancers, including the second-period goal that forced a 2-2 tie in an eventual 3-2 shootout win over Sioux City on April 14 that knocked the Musketeers out of the playoffs … Tyler Carpenter (3, 3) and Bryce Brodzinski (3, 7) scored first-period goals on Nov. 3 as the Lancers took a 2-0 lead at the Tyson Events Center the night that the Musketeers’ Bobby Brink scored three goals … Ryan Savage (7, 7) has 11 career goals in two seasons at Omaha, one of three teams he played for last season … Jan Kern (5, 7) ranks third in the USHL with his 29.4 shooting percentage … The Lancers rank eighth in the USHL, going 20.3 percent on the power play with four players scoring at least two goals.
-- Jerry Giese