Muskies General Manager Andy Johnson named USHL GM of the Year

SIOUX CITY – The awards continue to flow in for the Musketeers following their historic run to a Clark Cup Championship, and the most recent one comes for the individual in charge of finding and bringing the stars of the Musketeers to Sioux City.

Andy Johnson, the general manager for the Muskies, was named the USHL GM of the Year Thursday. The announcement comes less than two weeks removed from The Sioux City Clark Cup sealing win in Madison, the first for the city in 20 years.

“It’s very special, but these awards are team awards for us. We have twelve scouts all around North America and Europe that work their tails off and make me look good,” Johnson said in a press release by the organization. “We also have the best coaching staff in the USHL and support staff around them. The players did what they did and won a Championship so again it’s a team award and it feels good to see your hard work pay off.”

Johnson and head coach Luke Strand have known each other long before uniting in Sioux City, and Strand brought in Johnson when Strand was named the head coach of the Musketeers in 2017. Over the last five years, the duo worked tirelessly to build a championship team, and they finally got that title in 2022.

“I had somebody asked me if the Clark Cup was heavy when we won it, and I said heck no, it's as light as a feather,” Muskies owner Lloyd Ney said. “Once you win it, it's as light as a feather, but while you're chasing it, it might be the heaviest thing on your shoulders because you want to win so badly. Outside of winning and being so unbelievably proud of our players, our coaches and our staff, there was almost a little bit of sense of relief that we were finally able to do it.”

Johnson originally joined the Musketeers as the Director of Scouting in 2017. One year later he added the Assistant General Manager title to his job description and that was promoted to the General Manager and Director of Scouting role in 2019. He has held that dual-position title since the 2019-20 season.

“We're so unbelievably happy for Andy, because he is proof that nice guys can finish first, because he is such an incredible person,” Ney said. “He would he would give you the shirt off his back. It's also a really proud moment for Luke, because Luke mentored him. Luke brought him along and gave him his first team to be able to run and knew what Andy's potential was.”

Johnson has seen numerous athletes win awards during his tenure, including the 2021-22 Rookie of the Year Dylan James and the Clark Cup Playoffs MVP Alex Tracy. Johnson also brought in goalie Akira Schmid (2020-21 Goaltender of the Year) and Bobby Brink (2018-19 Forward of the Year). Both players made NHL debut’s this season.

"To be able to be able to project players is part art, part science and having somebody that can see what a player can be, that's a special skill," Ney said. "Andy has it, he's got the ability to see what a player can be, and that's really fulfilling for a general manager.... For Andy, having the ability to see players and see what they can be, is where he really excels, and he's obviously going to be happy when he hears Musketeers' names get called at the NHL Draft."

The individual accolades for James, Tracy and Johnson show the hard work the team put in, but that is not what matters to the Musketeers at the end of the day. Tri City swept the Coach of the Year, Forward of the Year, Defenseman of the Year and Goaltender of the Year; but Sioux City earned the sweep over that team in the postseason, and became Clark Cup Champions. That’s what matters Ney said.

“That (Championship) is more important to us than any individual award,” Ney said. “I could sit here and tell you that I'm bitter that Luke Strand didn't win Coach of the Year. I had the pleasure to be around him every day and see how he works, so I'd like to see him win that award. I'd like to see Alex Tracy win a first or second team all-USHL goalie, but not as much as I want to see us hoisting that Clarke Cup in front of 1,000’s of people at the Tyson Event Center.

“The other teams can have the individual awards. We want the championship, because we do that together, and we do that for Sioux City.” Ney continued.

