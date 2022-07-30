New Miusketeers coach Jason Kernser focuses on culture this weekend at 40-man camp

SIOUX CITY — For the first time since winning the Clark Cup title back in the spring, the Sioux City Musketeers will take the ice as a team.

The Musketeers will have two doubleheaders of scrimmages on Sunday and Monday at IBP Ice Center, as the champions continue their 40-man camp that started earlier this week.

Sioux City will host Omaha for a 4 p.m. twinbill on Sunday, then host Sioux Falls at 4 p.m. Monday for two split-squad games.

To get in, fans can either pay $5 or donate a bag full of school supplies for students in the area who need them. Season-ticket members will be allowed in for free.

New Musketeers coach Jason Kersner will be there to see how the Musketeers play with one another, but he isn’t gauging the next couple days off wins and losses.

WATCH NOW: Jason Kersner takes over as the Sioux City Musketeers' new coach The Sioux City Musketeers named Kersner their new head coach for the 2022-23 season, and he’ll dive into the new role right away. "Here, we’re not starting from scratch," Kersner said.

“I honestly expect myself to be less on the ice and on the bench,” Kersner said. “Me and (General Manager) Andy (Johnson) will be sitting in the stands watching and learning everything. When we get back here Sept. 1, we don’t play our first game for four weeks after that. I think that’ll be when we focus on on-ice identity play.”

The camp will be different since Kersner is so fresh and new.

Kersner thinks building those relationships off the ice and keeping on with the Musketeer culture that Luke Strand built is top-of-mind.

“Culture and player evaluations for me will be more important,” Kersner said.

He’s simply going to assess what he has to work with before the real season starts in September.

“Luckily, I was here for mini-camp in June, so I got a little bit of a head start,” said Kersner at his press conference on Thursday. “I think Luke has been a mentor of mine, and we come from the same coaching tree. So the on-ice identity, the language of hockey and the strategy of play will be very similar. There should be a lot of commonality with that, so it should speed up the process.

“Every year, we have to adjust a little bit, but 80 percent of it will be similar,” Kersner said. “I’ll meet with the returning guys and we’ll talk about some of those things. Here, we’re not starting from scratch.”