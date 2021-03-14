NHL-bound Chase Bradley turning heads in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY — Chase Bradley has played hockey in a lot of different places across the United States, and it looks like he could soon be headed for some pretty lofty locales on the ice.
Bradley, a 19-year old forward for Sioux City, has been one of the team's breakout players in his first season with the Musketeers with 25 points, second-most on the team behind only forward Brian Carrabes.
Sioux City is just the latest stop in a nomadic career for Bradley. He got his hockey start in his hometown of St. Louis where he played for Oakville High. At the same time, he played on weekends for the Colonials, a 14U AAA team located in New Jersey.
After spending several seasons traveling back and forth between St. Louis and New Jersey to get his time on the ice, Bradley spent two years playing for the Omaha Lancers of the USHL. He made his way this season to Sioux City, where he has put up a new career high in goals, and also leads the team in total shots.
“He plays on the inside of the rink a lot, and that puts him in scoring areas and puck recovery areas,” Sioux City coach Luke Strand said. “Those minutes I think, it doesn’t really matter who he plays with, they’ve had success.”
On Sunday, Bradley and his Sioux City teammates didn’t have a lot of success against Fargo, as the Musketeers fell to the first-place Force, 2-0.
“It’s never good to go 0-2 on a weekend, but in this kind of playoff push, we’ve kind of just got to put it behind us,” Bradley said. “We’ll get some good practices this week, and move forward.”
Bradley was traded to Sioux City by Omaha last March, after putting up 19 points for the Lancers on 59 total shots a season ago, but the season was cancelled due to COVID-19 before he could ever take the ice for his new squad.
Later in the offseason, Bradley got word on his hockey future, with a phone call in October telling him that he was being drafted in the seventh round by the Detroit Red Wings.
The news was obviously joyful, but as any good competitor does, Bradley has used it as motivation. Any given player wants to be drafted as high as possible, but getting picked in the final round is still nothing to sneeze at.
Plenty of players have had NHL success despite a low draft slot.
“I feel like it puts a bigger chip on my shoulder moving forward," Bradley said. "It should help me. Especially recently, undrafted and later round draft picks have come in and are making a huge impact. It’s something to look up to.”
But before he takes the ice in the NHL, Bradley will try to build up his strength and skills at the college level. Next season, Bradley will play at the University of Connecticut.
With the scrappy way that he plays hockey, Strand foresees success for Bradley at UConn, though he laughs and says that Bradley might have to spend a little more time in the penalty box in college.
That might not be a bad thing though. Along with pure skill, things like scrappiness and hard play get noticed by NHL teams.
“He plays hard, and sometimes the game is called pretty tight there in college,” Strand said. “It's not going to deter his game, it is actually going to be another weapon moving forward. How hard you play matters when you are talking dollars and cents and contracts.”
While Bradley is second on the team in scoring, he leads the team in total shots by quite a bit. Coming into the weekend, Bradley had taken 100 shots, 14 more than second-place Carrabes.
His goal total has also skyrocketed, going from four in his first season in Omaha, to 19 last year, to 25 this season with several weeks still to play.
“The more shots, the more opportunity to score goals,” Bradley said. “I think B-shots create A-chances, and I think that helps out in the long run.”
While Bradley is destined for hockey beyond Sioux City, he has enjoyed his time in his new town, and found acceptance amongst his teammates. His intense style of play has earned him notice from around the hockey world and seems to fit perfectly with the Musketeers.
“I think Chase is playing the best hockey of his career right now,” Strand said. “He’s big and strong and plays a power game. He is talented enough to utilize his stick, but his body and his presence are definitely felt every night.”
The first period on Sunday was a chippy defensive battle, and the Musketeers and Force went into the second period locked in a scoreless tie.
At the 19 minute mark in the second period, Fargo defensemen Owen Gallatin scored a goal for the Force with an assist from forward Aaron Huglen, to give Fargo a 1-0 lead.
A few minutes later, Huglen had a hand in another goal, scoring at the 12:40 mark of the second period to give the Force the eventual winning score of 2-0.
The loss dropped fifth-place Sioux City’s record to 19-20-1 on the season, while Fargo improved to 26-13-2.
While the end result from this past weekend was disappointing, the Musketeers aren’t ready to give up quite yet. There is still hockey to be played, and with their postseason hopes alive, Bradley says that the team plans to put its focus on its ultimate goal.
“I think we’ve got to push forward and try to make a playoff push,” Bradley said. “Hopefully get into the Clark Cup finals.”