NHL-bound Chase Bradley turning heads in Sioux City

“It’s never good to go 0-2 on a weekend, but in this kind of playoff push, we’ve kind of just got to put it behind us,” Bradley said. “We’ll get some good practices this week, and move forward.”

Bradley was traded to Sioux City by Omaha last March, after putting up 19 points for the Lancers on 59 total shots a season ago, but the season was cancelled due to COVID-19 before he could ever take the ice for his new squad.

Later in the offseason, Bradley got word on his hockey future, with a phone call in October telling him that he was being drafted in the seventh round by the Detroit Red Wings.

The news was obviously joyful, but as any good competitor does, Bradley has used it as motivation. Any given player wants to be drafted as high as possible, but getting picked in the final round is still nothing to sneeze at.

Plenty of players have had NHL success despite a low draft slot.

“I feel like it puts a bigger chip on my shoulder moving forward," Bradley said. "It should help me. Especially recently, undrafted and later round draft picks have come in and are making a huge impact. It’s something to look up to.”