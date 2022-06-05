'Nice as a pitbull:' Jacqui Gutierrez becomes first woman to win USHL Clark Cup

SIOUX CITY — Nick Pierre’s game-winning goal nearly three weeks ago against the Madison Capitols provided a lot of historical tidbits for the Sioux City Musketeers.

Not only did it give Sioux City its first championship in 20 years, but it also broke some United States Hockey League history.

The Musketeers’ Clark Cup championship last month gave Jacqui Gutierrez, the Musketeers Director of Athletic Training and Recovery, the honor of becoming the first female athletic trainer on a USHL team to win the Clark Cup.

"I want to give a special thanks to Coach Strand and the whole Musketeers Organization for bringing me into this FAMILY & for the opportunity to become a trailblazer for all women in sports," said Gutierrez on social media shortly after the Muskies won the Clark Cup.

When Strand brought on Gutierrez about three years ago, he wanted to bring in a female presence to the team, just to give the players a perspective they may not have seen before.

“That was very important for us for these guys to have a daily relationship with a female on staff,” Musketeers coach Luke Strand said. “That was a major important role. She’s earned her stripes. The next group coming in knows what the tone is.”

Before coming to Sioux City, Gutierrez got her bachelor’s degree at Pacific Lutheran in 2015. From there, she found herself in Omaha, getting her Master’s at the University of Nebraska-Omaha in 2019, not long before the Muskies hired her to be their trainer.

When a player goes down on the ice, Gutierrez is the first one on the ice tending to the injured player.

On and off the ice, Gutierrez is the one who oversees the injuries and makes sure whoever comes in and out of the trainer’s room becomes better both as a person and as an athlete.

“She is a winner every day,” Strand said. “She outcares everyone else. She’s hard. I call her nice as a pitbull. She’s firm and every strong, and very motivated to make the best version of these guys.”

There were times throughout the season where there were more players in Gutierrez’s office than in the dressing room. It’s not because they were hurt; they just wanted to hang around her because of the person she is.

“It’s funny, because I think sometimes we listen and respect her more than I think we do the coaching staff,” Musketeers assistant captain Griffin Ludtke said. “I think her leadership qualities are second-to-none. We’re super blessed to be a part of her journey. Honestly, she might make it farther than any of us will.”

Ludtke got to know Gutierrez well, as he suffered a high ankle sprain with eight weeks left to go in the season. He worked hard enough to be on the ice when the Musketeers clinched the championship in Middleton, Wisconsin, over the Madison Capitols.

Charlie Schoen, who had the first goal of the game in that memorable Game 4 win in Wisconsin, also battled hamstring injuries through the latter weeks of the season.

Gutierrez played a pivotal role into making sure he returned to the ice in swift fashion.

“She is a great friend and someone we can trust,” Ludtke added. “I was rehabbing off the ice while everyone was on the ice, but Jacqui was there every step of the way. She’s great, she’s amazing. Until you’re injured, you don’t know how lonely it can get,” Ludtke said. “You don’t know how lonely your recovery is.”

