Nick Pierre makes overtime goal, Musketeers clinch Clark Cup

MIDDLETON, Wis. – The Sioux City Musketeers are Clark Cup Champions.

Nick Pierre scored the game-winning goal in overtime at the five-minute, 48-second mark on Saturday to give the Musketeers the 2-1 win over Madison.

“We’re proud of the great season in the USHL from all 16 Member Clubs and congratulate the Clark Cup Champion Sioux City Musketeers and Eastern Conference Champion Madison Capitols,” said USHL President and Commissioner Bill Robertson in the league's press release. “The Clark Cup Final was another great example of the League’s development from the Musketeers and Capitols players, staff and fans alike.”

Grant Slukynsky had the assist on the championship goal.

The Musketeers outshot the Capitols 37-24.

With the win, the Musketeers clinched the Clark Cup in three wins throughout a four-game series.

This is Sioux City’s first championship in 20 years and fourth in organization history.

The first two periods were scoreless, but then the Musketeers struck first late in the third period.

Charlie Schoen scored the game’s first goal with 8:24 remaining in the game.

There, Schoen came off the bench and skated right toward the cage. Ben Steeves had the goal and paused for a split second before finding Schoen for the shot.

Schoen shot it top shelf past Madison goaltender Simon Latkoczy.

Alex Tracy was named the series Most Valuable Player. He held the Capitols to one goal on Saturday, and he had three shutouts during the playoffs. He had a save percentage of .937.

The first player to lift the Clark Cup was captain Kirklan Irey, as it is tradition for the team captain to first hoist a hockey championship trophy.

Everyone touched the trophy after Irey brought the trophy over from center ice.

The time and location for the welcome home will be announced. Check social media for more information.

