Nine Sioux City Musketeers appear on NHL Central Scouting List

SIOUX CITY — In Sioux City, the magic number is nine.

A total of nine Musketeers players were named to the NHL Central Scouting Midterm List on Wednesday, which ranks the top players in North America that are eligible for the upcoming NHL Draft.

Four players on the current Sioux City roster were named to the list, along with four future Musketeers, and one former Muskie now playing at the college level.

Forward Dylan James is the highest ranked Musketeer on the list, coming in at No. 67 overall, while forward Nick Pierre and defenseman Garrett Brown were listed at No. 170 and 185, respectively.

At goaltender, Swedish-born Axel Mangbo is ranked as the ninth-best at his position.

Among future Musketeers, Dylan Godbout of Hill-Murray High School (Minn.) was ranked at No. 149 on the list, with William Hughes of Dexter Southfield High School (Mass.) listed at No. 165, Finn Loftus of Blaine High School (Minn.) at No. 220, and Duncan Ramsay of Kimball Union Academy (N.H.) coming in at No. 222.

James, who currently ranks third on the Muskies in scoring with eight goals and 15 assists, is in his first season at the USHL level, and is slated to play Division I college hockey next season at the University of North Dakota.

“(James) is going to make an NHL team happy to put the sweater on at the draft time,” Musketeers head coach Luke Strand said. “In the meantime, he attacks the day. He’s a really consistent player.”

“His ability to play on both sides of the puck make him so valuable for our group. He kills, he power plays, he plays five-on-five. He can do it all.”

The highlight of James’ season so far came on Dec. 5, when he scored three goals for the Musketeers in a 5-4 victory over Omaha.

Last Friday, James gave the Musketeers a 3-2 lead with a goal at 19:59, in the first period against Lincoln. The goal was James’ eighth of the season, and came with assists from first-year Muskies standouts Charlie Schoen and Owen McLaughlin.

James, a native of Calgary, Canada, spent parts of the past three seasons with the Okotoks Oilers of the Alberta Junior Hockey League. He had 43 total points for the Oilers during the 2019-2020 season, and had two goals while playing in seven games last season.

For James, the transition to the United States Hockey League has been a challenge, but one that he seems to have met head-on.

“Compared to last year, every team is good,” James said. “There is no off days. Every player is good that you compete against, and the competition league-wise is just harder.”

Pierre, Sioux City’s second-highest ranked prospect on the current roster, is fifth on the team with 15 total points this season, with nine goals and six assists. Brown, a defenseman, has one goal and three assists so far.

Mangbo, meanwhile, has a 5-3-2 record in 10 games played for the Musketeers, with a 3.01 goals against average, and an .893 save percentage.

Mangbo comes from a small Swedish fishing village called Mölle, and joined Sioux City this season after being he was pick in Round One of Phase II of the USHL Draft. Mangbo, who first took up hockey when his father brought him to the rink at the age of eight, has had to adjust to some major changes in his transition from Swedish to American hockey.

“It’s a new culture here,” Mangbo said earlier this season. “It’s different from back home in Sweden, but I like it a lot here. I’m just enjoying it. Hockey-wise, because the rink is so much smaller, it’s a much faster game. They shoot from all kinds of angles. I would say that is the biggest difference.”

As the ninth-rated goalie on the Midterm List, Mangbo is primed to become yet another European-born Sioux City goalie that will get the chance to play in the professional ranks, following former Musketeers goaltenders Matiss Kivlenieks and Akira Schmid.

He is committed to playing next season for the University of Vermont.

“He’s a guy that has had success overseas,” Strand said in late October. “Last year was a different season with COVID, as far as playing the number of games. He didn’t really get a chance to play, but he’s found a way to be successful. He’s got a great track record of being a talented goalie. He’s adjusted to North America, not only on the ice but as a human being as well.”

One former Musketeer also made the Midterm List, in David Gucciardi. Gucciardi had 11 total points with Sioux City back in 2019-2020, and split last season between the Youngstown Phantoms and Waterloo Black Hawks. He currently plays for Michigan State University, and came in at No. 74.

“Our number one goal is player development, so for us to have nine guys on this is something to be really proud of,” Sioux City general manager Andy Johnson said. “For the guys that are currently here, they’ve worked really hard, put the time in and the coaching staff has helped develop them and they deserve to be on the list. It’s a feather in our cap and we are looking to add to that list.”

Trio nominated for Hobey Baker Award

The Hobey Baker Award Committee announced on Wednesday at 77 current NCAA Division I hockey players had been nominated for the Hobey Baker Award, an annual honor given to the nation’s top NCAA hockey player.

Of those 77 players, three of them are former Sioux City Musketeers.

Forward Bobby Brink, who played for the Muskies from 2017-2019, was nominated for the award. Brink won the 2019 USHL Forward of the Year honors, and was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers, at No. 34 overall.

Brink currently plays hockey for Denver University.

Next is MercyHurst University (Penn.) forward Austin Heidemann, who spilt the 2019-2020 season between the Musketeers and Sioux Falls Stampede. Heidemann had no points in four games played for the Musketeers that season.

He has 17 total points, with nine goals and eight assists this season for MercyHurst.

The final former Musketeer up for the Hobey Baker Award is forward Matt Stienburg. Stienburg played three games for Sioux City in 2018-2019, and finished the season with one assist and no goals. He currently plays for Cornell University, where he has 19 points on the season with eight goals and 11 assists.

Stienburg was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the third round of the 2019 NHL draft, at No. 63 overall.

Of the 77 players nominated for the Baker Award, 43 of them played in the USHL, and 17 have already been picked in the NHL draft.

