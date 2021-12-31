Omaha Lancers beat Sioux City Musketeers on New Year's Eve

SIOUX CITY — Omaha spoiled the New Year’s Eve party on Friday.

The Lancers defeated the Sioux City Musketeers 3-2 at Tyson Events Center, notching another win in the annual meeting on the final day of 2021 in front of 3,576 people.

“It was a great crowd with great Siouxland support, it was outstanding,” Musketeers coach Luke Strand said. “We talked about this one being the difference. We didn’t show enough of it. That’s a good team over there.”

Omaha defenseman Ethan Elias scored the go-ahead goal during the third period, putting the puck just ahead of Musketeers goaltender Alex Tracy with 5 minutes, 46 seconds remaining in the game.

Elias had the puck in the center near the goal, and fired it at near-neck level of Tracy, and the Minnesota State recruit couldn’t get the stop.

The Musketeers opened up the scoring during the first period.

Luke Antonacci shot the puck from the blue line, and he fired the puck past Omaha goalie Kevin Pasche. He shot the puck near the top of the net to a spot where Pasche was unable to get his hands on.

The goal was unassisted, and it was Antonacci’s fifth of the season.

“We let (Pasche) see enough pucks too early, but then that broke the seal,” Strand said.

Omaha got on the board, as Michael Cameron scored his eighth goal of the year with 1:55 left in the first period.

Luke Strickland scored the lone goal in the second period, which gave Omaha the 2-1 lead.

Sioux City tied the game up about midway through the third period, and it came on a power play goal from Ben Steeves.

The Musketeers were set up around the Omaha goal, with Charlie Schoen and Owen McLaughlin in keen position.

Both of those players had assists on the game-tying goal, as Steeves set up to Pasche’s left and scored.

“I thought we had an opportunity inside the house,” Strand said. “I thought we have to keep finding interior offense and secondary scoring, and I thought we didn’t get enough of either today.”

The Musketeers turn around and host Tri-City at 3:05 p.m. Sunday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.