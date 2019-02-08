OMAHA | Sioux City prompted an Omaha goalie change with an early three-goal barrage but could do no further damage and dropped a 4-3 shootout in United States Hockey League action at Ralston Arena Friday.
The game went to a shootout after ending a five-minute overtime tied at 3-3. Omaha defenseman Grant Anderson was the only player to score in the shootout to give the Lancers the two points in the standings. It was Omaha's first win in three tries against Sioux City this season.
Albin Nilsson, Aaron Grounds and Marcus Kallionkieli scored goals in the opening period, with Kallionkieli's red lighter at 11:11 of the first driving Lancer goalie Jon Mor from the pipes in favor of Akira Schmid. Sioux City (19-13-7) was unable to crack Schmid, who make 15 saves the rest of the way to earn the win.
While their defense kept the Sioux City lead from growing, Omaha (14-19-6) chipped away at its deficit, getting a goal before the end of the first period from Austen Long to pull within 3-1 and then another from Jaxon in the second period to pull within one goal.
The rival turned to fighting in the second period with Sioux City's Jack Babbage and Omaha's Logan Will squaring off in a transaction that ended with Will being ejected from the match for being the instigator of the action.
The Lancers got the eventual game tying goal at 11:08 of the third on Blais Richartz' power play goal after Adam Samuelsson went to the penalty box for roughing.
Sioux City lost the services of Martin Pospisil for the final minutes of regulation and overtime for a game misconduct penalty.
Sioux City will host Chicago Saturday evening.