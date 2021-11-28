Omaha stuns Sioux City Musketeers with four-goal comeback on Sunday

OMAHA — The Omaha Lancers erased a 4-1 deficit Sunday against the Sioux City Musketeers, and won 5-4 in overtime at Ralston Arena.

The Musketeers entered the third period with that lead, getting goals from four different skaters.

Charlie Schoen got the scoring started with a goal at the 12-minute, 28-second mark of the first period. It was his 13th goal of the season, and he scored it unassisted.

Then, Dylan James scored his fourth of the season at the 14:28 mark. Owen McLaughlin and Mikey Adamson had the assists on James’ goal.

James’ goal came during a power play.

Tabor Heaslip scored his first goal of the season, as he made it a 3-0 game at the 18:11 mark. Like Schoen, Heaslip’s goal came unassisted.

Nick Pierre made it a 4-1 game with 3:30 left in the second period on another power-play opportunity.

MIkey Adamson shot the puck over to Grant Slukynsky, who was standing just to the left of the goal.

The puck came off Slukynsky’s stick right to Pierre, who one-timed it past Omaha goalie Kevin Pasche.

Omaha started its comeback less than two minutes into the third period.

Ethan Elias scored at the 1:56 mark, assisted by Jared Wright and Cam Mitchell.

Jared Wright scored with 88 seconds left, to make it a 4-3 game. Garrett Wright and Matt Basgall had assists on the goal.

Then, with 24 seconds to go, Garrett Wright tied the game. Garrett Wright got the puck from the right-hand face-off area, and he put the puck past Sioux City’s Alex Tracy.

Garrett Wright also delivered the game-winner in OT, on an unassisted goal at the 1:26 mark of the five-minute period.

Sioux City also lost 2-0 to Sioux Falls on Friday, completing a one-point weekend.

The Musketeers are still in second place in the Western Conference, going into the week with 24 points. Tri-City leads the conference with 29 points.

Sioux City plays Lincoln on Friday and back to Omaha on Saturday. Both games are on the road.

