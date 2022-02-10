Owen Fowler settles in with Sioux City Musketeers

SIOUX CITY — Owen Fowler is no stranger to the trading block. Last week, the newest member of the Sioux City Musketeers arrived due to being traded.

Fowler was traded last week from the Omaha Lancers to Sioux City, and it’s his second time while being in the United States Hockey League he has been dealt to another team.

Last January, Des Moines dealt Fowler to the Lancers, and flash forward to this season, it happened again.

This time around, the newest forward said, was much easier to handle since it was his second time.

“I was happy when it was all said and done,” Fowler said. “Getting traded is never easy. It’s tough emotionally. Leaving the guys in Omaha, and all the returners were close. This year, we bonded and it was sad leaving them.

“You have to uproot your whole life,” Fowler added. “Last year, I was a lot younger. I tried to figure out how to live by myself. I was a young kid. I started in Des Moines and I got moved to Omaha. It was a blessing in disguise. When I got the news, you got the same feelings, but it was a lot easier to move.”

In terms of the deal, Sioux City received Fowler and a Phase I pick from the Lancers, while Omaha received affiliate player Thomas Neu, a second-round Phase I draft pick and a Phase II fourth-round pick.

While Fowler did admit that he does play with a little chip on his shoulder, he also has learned the business side of it.

“It was hard at first seeing that, but talking with coach (Luke) Strand and their gameplan with me and pushing for the playoffs, it helped me relax mentally,” Fowler said.

In two games with the Musketeers, Fowler has one point, and that came on an assist during regulation time in Tuesday’s 4-3 shootout win over Sioux Falls.

Before leaving Omaha, Fowler tallied 24 points, including seven goals.

“I think he’s a consistent, physical presence with an offensive touch, and that’s a rare combination to find,” Strand said. “I think everyone sees trades, and they see red flags. I see green flags. He was wanted and desired in Omaha, and I know he was wanted and desired in Sioux City. The guys are familiar with his style of play playing against him. He didn’t need much introduction to the room.”

Fowler and the Musketeers will deepen that bond when they take the ice for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop against Lincoln on Friday at the Tyson Events Center.

Strand returns to bench

Strand saw Tuesday’s overtime period and shootout from a different perspective on Tuesday — from his home in the Green Bay, Wisconsin, area.

Strand went home to watch his son, Bryce, play on senior night at Bay Port High School in Green Bay.

It was the first time that Strand missed a game as the Musketeers’ coach on his own without being suspended.

Strand was teary-eyed when he told the players earlier in the week he wasn’t going to be coaching them in Tuesday’s make-up game, but the Musketeers preach one thing: Family.

“I love being here,” Luke Strand said. “This is my home, but we talk about family and I gotta take care of my own. I had to let go and let everyone do their thing.”

Even owner Lloyd Ney and general manager Andy Johnson encouraged Strand to go home and watch Bryce play.

“It was extremely meaningful,” Luke Strand said. “You forget how many things you miss with this job. I’ve missed a lot of things. I was grateful I had the opportunity to go back. It made for a special time.”

The Musketeers won, and the game went long, so that allowed Bryce and Luke to watch some Musketeers hockey together.

“I had a couple updates during the game … I was watching my son, so I was dialed into that, but as soon as that game got over, Bryce and I got to watch the end of the game together, so that was pretty cool,” Strand said.

Strand returned and upon his arrival, the Sioux City players welcomed back their coach with open arms.

“Them asking about it was really neat,” Strand said.

Colten St. Clair took over the duties as head coach on Tuesday, and he was awarded with a puck with tape commemorating the win, and St. Clair was given the honor of the postgame sword.

Strand actually coached the Musketeers associate coach at the 2010 World Junior A Challenge, where Team USA won the gold medal.

Strand even saw back then that St. Clair had hockey in his brain and blood.

“At some point, you’ll see Colten be a head coach,” Strand said. “When I coached him to a gold medal, he was our captain. He was so in-tuned to the game. His playing experience, and he’s had outstanding coaching experiences at different levels he’s been at, he’s a worker.”

Aubri Brown Club night

The Musketeers will have an Aubri Brown Club Night, where the Musketeers will wear black-colored warm-up sweaters with the first name “Aubri” on the front.

After warm-ups, the Musketeers will hold a silent auction for those jerseys during the game.

Proceeds of those jerseys will benefit The Aubri Brown Club.

The Aubri Brown Club is a non-profit organization founded by Garrett Brown’s family in honor of his little sister, who died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome in 2005.

