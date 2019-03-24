SIOUX CITY | This is what really happens when the Sioux City are playing with full force.
The last time the Musketeers faced the Fargo Force, they were shorthanded. Only four defensemen played among the missing were Martin Pospisil, serving a seven-game suspension.
With his parents and two siblings in the stands, Pospisil scored two goals and took advantage of playing with his linemates as the Musketeers posted a 5-2 United States Hockey League victory at the Tyson Events Center.
Pospisil recorded his third 2-goal game of the season, helping Coach Luke Strand’s Musketeers maintain a three-point (59-56) margin over Omaha for sixth place and the final position in next month’s Western Conference portion of the Clark Cup Playoffs. Seventh-place Omaha kept pace with a 4-2 win over Sioux Falls Sunday.
A native of Zvolen, Czech Republic, Pospisil recorded his 12th multi-point game of the season. Also a fourth-round pick of the Calgary Flames in last summer’s NHL Draft, Pospisil centers the Musketeers’ solid first line of left wing Marcus Kallionkieli and right wing Bobby Brink.
This trio was so effective, especially in the first three months of the season when Sioux City won three of the first four games of the series. During each of those wins, either of those three – Pospisil, Kallionkieli and Brink – each recorded multiple-point totals.
They returned to that form Sunday afternoon, as Brink and Kallionkieli assisted on Pospisil’s first goal at the 11:31 mark of the first period. Brink then gave the Musketeers a 2-0 lead with a power-play goal assisted by Pospisil and Kallionkieli.
Sioux City (26-22-7) then increased its lead to four goals with two quick red-lighters, 31 seconds apart to start the second period. Pospisil scored 48 seconds into the period and Parker Ford added the next goal at the 1:20 mark. Dominic Vidoli assisted on both goals.
Winning goaltender Ben Kraws (20-14-6) took a shutout deep into the second period for the second time in the last three games. Kraws lost his bid when Christoffer Bjork scored a power play goal with 18 seconds before the second intermission.
Fargo (30-22-4), currently the fifth-place team in the Western Conference, crept within 4-2 as Bjork assisted on Tanner Vescio’s goal four minutes into the third period.
Facing Fargo for the ninth time this season, Sioux City maintained the lead, but got a key third-period power play goal from Kallionkieli with nine minutes left. It was Kallionkieli’s sixth goal against the Force in the series this season, action which the Musketeers have a 4-3-2 advantage.
Pospisil had two goals and two assists for the Musketeers, which won for the fourth time in the last five games. Brink and Kallionkieli each recorded a goal and two assists, Ford had a goal and an assist while Vidoli had two assists.
Sioux City will host Western Conference leader Tri-City on both Friday and Saturday, each game starting at 7:05 p.m. Then on Sunday, the Musketeers will host Fargo.