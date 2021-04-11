Schmid saves the day: Sioux City goalie returns from injury to nab 30 saves

Schmid turns 21 years old next month, which means that this will be his final season in Sioux City. For him, the next step is to turn pro and most likely play next season in Europe, with hopes to eventually get signed by the Devils and make it to the NHL.

New Jersey still holds rights to Schmid for one more year, and while he would like to sign a contract sooner rather than later, he is keeping his focus where it needs to be with the postseason fast approaching.

“They’ve still got time to sign me, and obviously the earlier the better,” Schmid said. “I’m not too focused on that right now, because we still have to make the playoff push. But it would be awesome, of course.”

With four games left in the regular season, and the team in fourth place in the USHL Western Conference, Strand knows that the next couple weeks are going to be intense for his team. But when you have a 6-foot-5 Swiss-made brick wall in front of the net, it can help to ease the mind a little bit.

"He is a competitor," Strand said. "When you put that experience at this crunch-time of a season, that is where he has always stood tall. No one is doing a better job or a more consistent job than he is right now for us."

The Musketeers will play their next game on Friday at Sioux Falls.

