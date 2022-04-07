Seven Sioux City Musketeers alums are playing in the Frozen Four

Bobby Brink might be the most well-known name among the former Sioux City Musketeers playing Thursday in the Frozen Four, but the Denver standout isn't the only one.

Brink isn't the only Pioneer who skated for the Musketeers in his junior days.

Shai Buium is a defenseman for Denver. This season, Buium has 17 points in 37 games for Denver. He has three goals and 14 assists. When he was here, Buium recorded 26 points in 50 games last season.

Michigan

Ethan Edwards: Edwards has appeared in 35 games for the Wolverines, which will play Denver at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Edwards has 11 points, including three goals for Michigan. When he was playing for the Muskies, the 120th pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft had 27 points.

Minnesota State

Todd Knott: Knott is the associate head coach for the Mavericks, which will face Minnesota in the second semifinal in Boston on Thursday night.

Knott has been in Mankato since 2009. Knott spent one season here, playing the role of head coach and general manager in 2008-09.

Knott also played in the USHL, as he played for Lincoln in the 1998-99 season.

Brenden Olson: Olson played three seasons in the USHL, and he was in Sioux City last season. He had nine goals for the Muskies.

Olson has skated in 12 games for Minnesota State. He has one point, which was an assist.

Ryan Sandelin: Sandelin leads the Mavericks with 21 goals and has 33 points. He played in five games for Sioux City in 2015-16.

Minnesota

Sammy Walker: Walker skated in 21 USHL games with nine points (two goals, seven assists) for the Musketeers (2017-18) and the Stars (2016-17).

This season, Walker has 27 points for the Gophers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.