Shai Buium, Daniel Laatsch and Owen McLaughlin taken in NHL Draft

SIOUX CITY — Luke Strand hopes that the three Sioux City Musketeers selected Saturday in the NHL Draft can bust through the proverbial door.

Shai Buium, Daniel Laatsch and Owen McLaughlin were the three former Musketeers who were selected.

Buium was the highest selected of the three. Detroit took the San Diego native 36th overall, which happened in the second round.

The Red Wings made a trade to bump up in the draft and take the former Musketeer. The Red Wings made the trade with Vegas, sending picks 38 and 128 in order to bump up and take Buium.

There were some NHL scouts who came to watch the 6-foot-3, 214-pound defenseman.

Evidently, the Red Wings were one of those teams who visited rinks around the United States Hockey League.

Buium interviewed a couple times with the Red Wings throughout the season, and he liked what he heard.

He also made his pitch on why he should be picked by a franchise like Detroit.