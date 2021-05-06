Shai Buium finds his groove in second stint with Sioux City Musketeers

SIOUX CITY — Shai Buium hasn’t skipped a step to get ahead of the game, on or off the hockey rink.
Buium made a strong first impression with the Sioux City Musketeers and he’s a key reason why he and his teammates will play in the Clark Cup Western Conference Finals, starting 7 p.m. Friday against the Fargo Force.
Buium first came onto the Musketeers’ scene last year where he played three games.
He wanted to see what the United States Hockey League was like, and he wanted to make sure that he could play at the junior-hockey level.
In those three games, Buium recorded an assist and took two shots.
There’s a tendency for first-time players to either overdo it and try to do too much, too fast, and then there are those players who under-perform, fearing they’ll make some mistakes.
Even though Buium’s stats didn’t scream across the stat sheet, he made a strong first impression on the Musketeers front office, including coach and director of operations Luke Strand.
Strand saw a player who didn’t do either one of those things. Instead, he saw Buium play right in the middle, making his presence known by doing the little things.
“He just jumped in there and found his groove immediately,” Strand said. “That’s hard to do in this league.”
Buium felt comfortable during his first visit here, coming from Shattuck-St. Mary’s prep school in Minnesota.
Sure, there were some differences. For example, Buium didn’t stay in a dormitory; he stayed with a host family.
The hockey rink was on-campus at S-SM. Here, Buium had to drive himself to either the Tyson Events Center or IBP Ice Center.
“It was exciting when I first got here,” Buium said. “It was easy to come here and be a part of this team.”
Buium returned back to Shattuck-St. Mary’s, where he was prepared to start the season at one of the top prep schools in the country.
Buium played in 17 games for Shattuck-St. Mary’s and he logged some valuable minutes there.
However, that squad had some COVID-19 issues to deal with, according to Strand, and Buium bumped up his arrival time to Sioux City by a couple of weeks.
Buium was scheduled to arrive around the end of December, but he made his Musketeers season debut on Dec. 5 against the Lancers.
Buium will appear in his 51st game of the season Friday night. Throughout the season, Buium has 26 points. He has 22 assists and four goals.
The defenseman has also been a key cog in the Musketeers limiting their opponents to five total goals in the last five games, including the two wins against Omaha. Sioux City also killed many power-play attempts from the Lancers in the two-game sweep at Ralston Arena.
When asked, Strand couldn’t immediately think of a past Musketeers player who plays the same way the Buium does.
He paused for a couple seconds, and then described Buium’s game this way: “I can tell you this, there's not as many guys that can do as many things as he can. He can be a top penalty killer, but he’s never off on a power play. He’s found to play a lot of minutes in a young body. He has great hockey sense and a great ability to play the game.”
Buium’s future is a bright one, too.
He has committed to the University of Denver, and there are some NHL scouts who come to watch the 6-foot-3, 214-pound defenseman.
Strand believes Buium has the potential to make the NHL, and any league, for that matter.
“We’re just seeing the start of what potential he has down the road,” Strand said.
Buium doesn’t like to think about the future. He knows there are scouts in the building when the Musketeers hit the ice, and he knows how special it would be if he made it to the big leagues.
He dreams about how he can share his Isreali background, and spread the game of hockey in his parents’ home land of Israel.
HIs parents grew up in Israel, then they moved to California after getting married.
Buium has visited Israel several times, and he can’t recall the first time he stepped onto Isreali ground.
“Every time I land in Israel, it’s different,” Buium said. “I have so much family there and it’s super, super nice. Everyone is out and about. It’s so different.”
Buium said that hockey is somewhat popular in Israel. He had an older brother who played ice hockey in the Maccabiah Games, otherwise known as the “Jewish Olympics.”
“It’s cool to see some hockey in Israel,” Buium said. “I would love to bring more hockey to Israel. That’s something I would love to do and I look forward to doing and being able to do.”
For now, however, Buium, Strand and the other Sioux City players have their sights set on the immediate future — beating the Force.
The Musketeers have beaten the Force in the last four meetings, but just as Strand pointed out before the Omaha series, every stat in the regular season gets thrown out the window.
“Playoffs are playoffs,” Strand said. “Sure, we had success against them in the regular season, but that’s gone. They have the ability to beat anybody.”