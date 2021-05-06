Shai Buium finds his groove in second stint with Sioux City Musketeers

When asked, Strand couldn’t immediately think of a past Musketeers player who plays the same way the Buium does.

He paused for a couple seconds, and then described Buium’s game this way: “I can tell you this, there's not as many guys that can do as many things as he can. He can be a top penalty killer, but he’s never off on a power play. He’s found to play a lot of minutes in a young body. He has great hockey sense and a great ability to play the game.”

Buium’s future is a bright one, too.

He has committed to the University of Denver, and there are some NHL scouts who come to watch the 6-foot-3, 214-pound defenseman.

Strand believes Buium has the potential to make the NHL, and any league, for that matter.

“We’re just seeing the start of what potential he has down the road,” Strand said.

Buium doesn’t like to think about the future. He knows there are scouts in the building when the Musketeers hit the ice, and he knows how special it would be if he made it to the big leagues.

He dreams about how he can share his Isreali background, and spread the game of hockey in his parents’ home land of Israel.