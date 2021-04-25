Sioux City hits the road in Clark Cup playoffs

If the Sioux City Musketeers want to advance to the conference finals, they will have to do it without one of the team’s most valuable weapons.
The home fans.
On Saturday night, the Musketeers closed out their regular season with a 4-1 win over Fargo, to clinch the No. 3 seed in the USHL Clark Cup Western Conference playoffs. Sioux City and Omaha ended the season tied in the standings, but the Lancers held the tiebreaker, and secured the No. 2 seed with their 4-0 win over Tri-City.
With the No. 2 seed, Omaha will host Sioux City in the best-of-three Western Conference semifinals, beginning Saturday.
In the regular season finale against Fargo, the Musketeers battled back from a one-goal deficit by scoring three times in the second period, with two of those goals coming from forward Carter Loney. In the third period, Sioux City added one more, thanks to an empty-netter from Brian Carrabes with 1:53 left in the game.
For Loney, the goals were his seventh and eight of the year, and he finished the regular season with 19 total points, tied for ninth on the team.
“I just thought we were moving pucks,” Loney said. “I got a great pass by two guys, they kind of set me up, and I finished it.”
The Musketeers outscored Fargo, 9-3, in the two-game series.
With their postseason destination tied to Omaha’s game, the Musketeers did their best to keep their focus from wandering. The main goal on Saturday was to get one last victory in front of the home fans, not to focus on the outcome at Ralston Arena.
“We really, to the guys’ credit, spend our energy on things that we can control,” Musketeers’ head coach Luke Strand said. “I know it’s a cliché, but we control our controllables. Our opponent is going to show up whether we do or not.”
Strand knows what to expect against Omaha this weekend. The Musketeers and Lancers have played each other seven times this season, with Omaha taking the first three games, and Sioux City winning each of the past four. The most recent matchup between the teams came on April 10, when the Musketeers beat the Lancers on their home ice, 2-1.
“With Omaha, we’re familiar (with them),” Strand said. “We’re seven games into this thing, and I like the idea that we’re familiar. But it’s going to be a test.”
At this point in the hockey calendar, every game is crucial. If the Musketeers drop two games in a row at any point in the next month, their season is done. But according to Strand, Sioux City can’t get too caught up in the stakes. They just have to stay focused on the next play, and be ready for the high-pressure environment of the postseason.
“There are some moments of a series that there is no high, and there is no low,” Strand said. “There is just a moving point forward. You have to have a very short memory, good or bad, and at the same time, your preparation has to be to its highest mark.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only eight teams will play in the Clark Cup Playoffs this season, instead of the usual 12, and the entirety of each playoff series will be played at the home ice of the higher seed.
This means that for Sioux City to play at home in the next round, the Musketeers need to take two games from the Lancers, and No. 4 seeded Fargo needs to beat No. 1 Tri-City in the other Western Conference semifinal.
To Strand, Sioux City’s underdog status as the lower seed might be a good thing. It means the pressure is off.
“I’d say the pressure is on the high seed,” Strand said. “We’ve got a job to do, and we’ve got to go about our business. We’re excited to be here, we’re excited to go about our business and represent our community in the playoffs.”
Sioux City and Omaha will play game one of their first-round series on Saturday, at 6 p.m.