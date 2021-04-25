Sioux City hits the road in Clark Cup playoffs

The Musketeers outscored Fargo, 9-3, in the two-game series.

With their postseason destination tied to Omaha’s game, the Musketeers did their best to keep their focus from wandering. The main goal on Saturday was to get one last victory in front of the home fans, not to focus on the outcome at Ralston Arena.

“We really, to the guys’ credit, spend our energy on things that we can control,” Musketeers’ head coach Luke Strand said. “I know it’s a cliché, but we control our controllables. Our opponent is going to show up whether we do or not.”

Strand knows what to expect against Omaha this weekend. The Musketeers and Lancers have played each other seven times this season, with Omaha taking the first three games, and Sioux City winning each of the past four. The most recent matchup between the teams came on April 10, when the Musketeers beat the Lancers on their home ice, 2-1.

“With Omaha, we’re familiar (with them),” Strand said. “We’re seven games into this thing, and I like the idea that we’re familiar. But it’s going to be a test.”