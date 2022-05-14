Sioux City, Madison eager to play in USHL's Clark Cup Final

SIOUX CITY — Both the Madison Capitols and Sioux City Musketeers are happy to be playing someone outside of its respective conference.

The two United States Hockey League teams have been playing teams inside their geographical conferences over the last two seasons since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the exception of the Fall Classic to start this season.

It can get stale playing the same teams over and over again, both the Musketeers and Madison Capitols coach Tom Upton have enjoyed preparing for a new opponent.

The two teams will tango in the 2022 Clark Cup Final, with Game 1 starting at 3:05 p.m. Sunday at Tyson Events Center.

“I’m excited to play an East team,” Musketeers forward Dylan James said. “The coaches have a pre-scout for us and a video of what they do and how we can take advantage of them. We pay attention to that type of stuff and it’s huge. This is different. You have to go in with a little bit of notes about what they do, and it’s not too hard. We all believed we could get here, but it’s different to actually get here. We just have to get the job done.”

It’ll be the first meeting between the two teams since Oct. 12, 2019. That game was also here in town, and the Muskies won that game.

Sioux City coach Luke Strand and Madison coach Tom Upton have enjoyed looking at film and taking notes on a team that hasn’t seen one another in two-plus years.

“This is a new opponent, and we don’t know a ton about them,” Upton said. “Game 1, I think, will be really cool to try to figure each other out. I didn’t even know it was that long ago. It’s nice to play a new opponent, and they’re a great team.”

On the home side, Strand — who is coaching in his first Clark Cup Final in his eighth season as a head coach in the USHL — has been impressed with the tenacity of Madison’s play and how well they play together.

Just like how the Musketeers are playing.

“They’ve had a heck of a run at it,” Strand said. “The video is available and I think you try to take a sample size of their play, which is excellent. You try to take note some of growth-spurt moments along the way. I think you combine that with the way they’re playing right now, which is excellent. I’ve mostly looked at their playoff run, but I think it’s important to peel back some layers to see what they were doing in February and March.”

Madison is a fast team, but James thinks his group is faster.

“We’re definitely heavier and taller,” James said. “I think if we play our game, we’ll be fine. We don’t want to play like them. We have our own structure. We don’t want to play their game.”

The Musketeers have played against two USHL East teams this season, and split the two games.

They opened the season with a 4-2 loss to Team USA, but James scored one of the two goals in that game. Ben Steeves had the other.

Then, that next day on Sept. 26, Sioux City turned around in the Fall Classic to beat Muskegon — the other Western semifinalist — in a 5-2 game.

The Musketeers did not play a single team from the Eastern Conference last season. The last Eastern Conference team they’ve played came Feb. 29, 2020, and that was a road win over Cedar Rapids.

How Madison got here

The Capitols have taken a unique road to get to the Clark Cup Final, and that route had nothing to do with this season.

In 2020-21, Madison opted not to have a season because of COVID-19 restrictions, and its players were part of a dispersal draft that allowed them to play somewhere else. Cedar Rapids was also a part of that draft.

Upton was hired during the end of that canceled season, and he was eager to take over a program in central Wisconsin.

“It makes us feel very fortunate,” Upton said. “What we loved to do was taken away from us. It’s been a special year to be together as a group again. We couldn’t feel sorry for ourselves. We looked forward to this season.”

Madison then continued operations and announced a return to the ice last May for this season.

The Capitols were the No. 5 seed in the East, and they beat No. 4 Youngstown, No. 1 Chicago and No. 3 Muskegon to get to the championship round.

Madison needed to get through the conference finals in five games over the Lumberjacks, but clinched a spot in the finals with a 8-4 win on Thursday night.

Madison then traveled to Sioux City on Saturday, and arrived at Tyson Events Center just after 2 p.m.

That’s kind of been Madison’s mantra. Upton and the staff haven’t had a chance to sit back and reflect. It’s been on-the-go since the end of the regular season.

“We haven’t had too much time to let things sink in,” Upton said. “It’s been a busy couple weeks and we’re just continuing on with our roll. I’m not surprised. You deal with a lot of things at this level. Whatever happens, you still have to show up and do your job. We haven’t talked about how many games we’ve played in the playoffs.”

Monday's game is at 7:05 p.m. in Sioux City, then the series shifts to Middleton, Wis., next weekend.

