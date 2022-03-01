 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP HOCKEY

Sioux City Metros earn No. 5 seed in MSHSL tournament

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The Sioux City Metros high school hockey team learned Monday that it'll be the No. 5 seed in the upcoming Midwest High School Hockey League tournament. 

The Metros' first game will be at 4 p.m. Thursday at No. 12 Ames at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex in West Des Moines. 

The Metros placed fifth by scoring 42 points on the season, and they garnered 20 wins. 

They went 20-10-1, and they won four out of their last five games. 

Chase Mann led the Metros with 23 goals, while Brenden Lynch had the most assists (25) and points (45). 

Lochlin Jackson recorded 18 saves for the Metros as the goaltender. 

What to make out of the MLB's deadline extension

