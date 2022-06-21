Sioux City Musketeers announce schedule for 2022-23 season

The Musketeers’ Home Opener will be October 8th at 6:05pm against the Des Moines Buccaneers. Hockey’s Opening Day in Sioux City kicks off with a day of celebrations and pre-game activities leading up to a very special pre-game ceremony, where the Musketeers will raise the 2022 Clark Cup Championship Banner to the Rafters of the Tyson Events Center.

Highlights of the 51st Season of Musketeers Hockey include traditional events such as New Year’s Eve- A Sioux City Tradition on December 31 and our Annual Military Appreciation Game on November 12. On December 30, the defending Eastern Conference Champion Madison Capitals come to town for a rematch of the 2022 Clark Cup Final.