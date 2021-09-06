Sioux City Musketeers beat Austin Bruins in preseason game

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Musketeers have built a family among one another, even though the team hasn’t played an official game yet.

There are some familiar faces back for the Musketeers, and a few of them played in a 5-0 preseason game Monday against the NAHL’s Austin Bruins at IBP Ice Center.

Strand said that the team is sticking up for one another and holding each other accountable.

When asked if those vibes are similar to the ones last season’s team had, Strand paused, but he did let out a little bit of a smile.

“You build it from the bottom, and that’s where we’re at,” Strand said. “We’re at the bottom. This group is getting tighter and tighter. I’m happy for them.

“They’re sticking up for one another and they’re holding each other accountable,” Strand added. “They’ve found a way to celebrate those small successes.”

One of those successes the team celebrated as a group were the two goalkeepers who combined to shut out the Bruins.

The Bruins took 29 shots on goal, but the two goalies — Chace Hale and Axel Mangbo — held all shots out of the net.

