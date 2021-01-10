Sioux City Musketeers beat Fargo for fourth win in last six games

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Musketeers are starting to get into a rhythm.
After winning two-out-of-three games last weekend, the Musketeers came into Sunday’s game against Fargo at the Tyson Events Center needed a win for the same result this weekend.
Fargo got the first goal but a three-goal second period gave the Musketeers the lead. Then a three-goal third period put the game away for Sioux City as the Musketeers beat the league-leading Fargo Force 6-2.
With the win, the Musketeers are now only a game under .500 at 7-8 and have won six of their last 10 games.
Musketeers coach Luke Strand credits the run to what is becoming a tight-knit locker room.
“Guys are doing jobs and there’s the accountability for one another and they are happy for one another,” Strand said. “They want to inspire each other. It’s showing up on the scoreboard and it’s showing up on the rink. The young guys are getting some experience now. You are starting to see some minutes pay off.
“You get everyone getting at least 10 minutes a night and those minutes are going to show up as the season goes on.”
The Musketeers are starting to take advantage of their opportunities, too. A night after only scoring one goal, they bounced back with six goals on 27 shots on goal.
With a four-goal night on Friday against Tri-City, the Musketeers now have 11 goals in their past three games, giving them 50 goals on the season, now more than they’ve given up (43), which wasn’t the case two weeks ago.
And in the two games Sioux City has played against Fargo, the Musketeers have combined for 12 goals.
“We were timely tonight on some things when we scored,” Strand said. “Could’ve used one or two of those (Saturday) night, that would’ve helped us. But that’s going to be our group. We are going to figure this out together and once every minute of the game matters for everybody, these results will keep happening.”
The defense continued its strong play this weekend. Coming into the game, the Musketeers allowed the second-fewest goals in the league.
Over the weekend, the Musketeers allowed five total goals and only two to Fargo, which leads the Western Conference with 70 goals.
“I think up and down the rink for 200 feet has been better defense,” Strand said. “It starts with our goalies. (Akira Schmid) had a great weekend and (Alex Tracy), unfortunately he got the loss (Saturday) but he played very good hockey a night ago. From the end wall on the offensive end and the way we’ve tracked back, our defense has done a good job.
"That group is getting some good positivity among themselves with how they play the game.”
The two teams combined for only three shots on goal in the first six minutes when Fargo was able to get its second shot on goal.
Aaron Huglen charged down the ice and then passed back and across to Jeremy Davidson, who was slightly in front of his defender. Davidson got control of the puck right in front of the net and scored for the 1-0 lead with about 12 minutes left in the first period.
There were only nine combined shots on goal in the first period as Fargo and Sioux City both had a penalty kill in the period.
Shortly into the second period, a Musketeer pass across the ice went off a Fargo player. Ben Steeves got control of the puck in front of the goal and found a slight opening past Fargo keeper Andrew Miller for the goal to make it 1-1 2:30 into the second.
The score remained 1-1 as Sioux City had 13 shots on goal in the second period but it was the last two that gave the Musketeers some separation.
Right away during a power play, Justin Hryckowian passed across to John Fusco. His one-timer avoided the post and slipped past Miller, who couldn’t get in position quick enough, for a 2-1 lead with 1:46 left in the second.
The Musketeers then won the faceoff and six seconds later, Bennett Schimek’s shot went through the five-hole for a 3-1 lead. Tabor Heaslip assisted on the goal.
Fargo went on a power play in the final 30 seconds and took advantage. With some traffic in front of the goal, Jacob Braccini decided to take a shot and scored to make it a 3-2 game with four seconds left in the second.
Fargo went on a power play right away in the third but Brenden Olson got the puck and broke free. He fooled Miller and found the opening for the shorthanded goal with about 18 minutes left for the 4-2 lead.
Just over two minutes later, Shai Buium found a slight opening and his shot went in between the post and Miller for a 5-2 Musketeer advantage. Schimek had the assist.
With 8:35 left in the game, Chase Bradley got a breakaway goal as he fired his shot past Miller for the 6-2 lead. Daniel Laatsch assisted on the goal.
On Saturday, the Musketeers lost to Tri-City 2-1.
After a scoreless first period, both of Tri-City’s goals came in the second as Hunter Strand scored about six minutes into the period and then Cole McWard added a goal about 2 ½ minutes later.
Sioux City got a goal from Bennett Schimek almost midway through the third period but the Musketeers couldn’t get the tying goal in the 2-1 loss.