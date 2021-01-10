Sioux City Musketeers beat Fargo for fourth win in last six games

With a four-goal night on Friday against Tri-City, the Musketeers now have 11 goals in their past three games, giving them 50 goals on the season, now more than they’ve given up (43), which wasn’t the case two weeks ago.

And in the two games Sioux City has played against Fargo, the Musketeers have combined for 12 goals.

“We were timely tonight on some things when we scored,” Strand said. “Could’ve used one or two of those (Saturday) night, that would’ve helped us. But that’s going to be our group. We are going to figure this out together and once every minute of the game matters for everybody, these results will keep happening.”

The defense continued its strong play this weekend. Coming into the game, the Musketeers allowed the second-fewest goals in the league.

Over the weekend, the Musketeers allowed five total goals and only two to Fargo, which leads the Western Conference with 70 goals.

“I think up and down the rink for 200 feet has been better defense,” Strand said. “It starts with our goalies. (Akira Schmid) had a great weekend and (Alex Tracy), unfortunately he got the loss (Saturday) but he played very good hockey a night ago. From the end wall on the offensive end and the way we’ve tracked back, our defense has done a good job.

