Sioux City Musketeers beat Waterloo to extend win streak to five

WATERLOO, Iowa-- The Sioux City Musketeers extended their winning streak to five games on Saturday with a 4-3 road win over Waterloo.

After a scoreless first period, Sioux City's Charlie Schoen gave the Muskies the lead with a goal at 4:04 in the second, with an assist from Dylan James and Garret Brown.

Schoen scored again just about four minutes later, to put Sioux City up by two goals, thanks to an assist from Owen McLaughlin.

Waterloo answered back at 15:31, when Jacob Jeanette scored his second goal of the year for the Black Hawks. At the end of two, Sioux City had a 2-1 lead.

It didn't take long for Sioux City to extend its third period lead to three goals, as Tabor Heaslip snuck one in at 1:19, with assists from Dylan Gratton and Owen McLaughlin. Dylan James then scored his 12th goal of the season at the 3:57 mark to put the Musketeers ahead by a 4-1 score.

On James' goal, McLaughlin contributed his third assist of the day and 27th of the season, while Brown also assisted.

Waterloo managed to score two more goals before the final horn sounded. Ray Fust scored for the Black Hawks at 11:35 with assists from Connor Brown and Jeanette, and Jake Rozzi pulled Waterloo to within one point with a goal at 14:56.

But the Musketeers' lead held, and Sioux City earned its 20th victory of the season.

Sioux City goaltender Axel Mangbo had 24 saves on 27 opportunities in the game, and the Musketeers outshot the Black Hawks, 29-27.

Sioux City will host Lincoln on Friday.

