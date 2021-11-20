Sioux City Musketeers blast Sioux Falls on Friday

SIOUX FALLS — The Sioux City Musketeers jumped out to a 4-0 lead on Friday, and that sparked an 8-2 win over the Sioux Falls Musketeers at Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Seven different Musketeers scored in the win, while Charlie Schoen scored back-to-back goals to become the only multi-gpal scorer on Friday.

Owen McLaughlin got the scoring started with 63 seconds in, as Schoen and Dylan James had assists on the early goal. McLaughlin scored his eighth goal on the season.

Grant Slukynsky scored the second goal for Sioux City, and then Schoen chipped in with his consecutive goals.

Schoen had his ninth and 10th goals on the season.

Tomi Leppanen scored with 1:59 left in the second period.

Nick Pierre, Brady Welsch and Griffin Ludtke scored during the final 20 minutes.

Alex Tracy got the start as the goaltender, getting 24 saves in another win.

