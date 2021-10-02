Sioux City Musketeers build deep promotional schedule for 50th anniversary season

SIOUX CITY — Go big or go home.

That’s the mantra the Sioux City Musketeers’ front office is going into the home hockey season with, and that home schedule begins at 6:05 p.m. Saturday against Sioux Falls at Tyson Events Center.

Musketeers CEO Travis Morgan said there was a lot of hard work and time to build such a deep promotional schedule, but even through a pandemic, it was priority No. 1.

“The way I look at it, hockey is important to Sioux City,” Morgan said. “(Owner and managing partner) Lloyd (Ney) and our ownership group looked at it like this: We’re a fabric of this community. This community needs something to be able to latch on to to give them a sense of normalcy. It goes to show what amazing leadership we have in this organization.

“The people need to come support this,” Morgan added. “If we do it together as a community, and people are coming, all of a sudden there’s going to be 3,000 people in this building, then everyone will want to come. We’ll provide the promotions and great hockey, the people just need to give up a little bit of their time. We can build something really special.”

This is the first time that the Musketeers have rolled out a schedule this deep, and it started even during last year’s season.

The pandemic played a role in that.

The Musketeers couldn’t let a full capacity in, and it didn’t make much sense to ramp up a promotional schedule with giveaways, knowing there would be a lot of parcels left over.

There were some season ticket holders who didn’t renew because of the pandemic. The Musketeers only could fill 2,500 seats, and that had to be on a night if everything fell into place, according to Morgan.

“Our ownership group knew we were going to take it in the pants last year,” Morgan said. “They also knew that this hockey team means so much to this city. There was never a conversation of us walking away (like Madison and Cedar Rapids). Not once.”

After the fan limitations were lifted, so did the proverbial gloves, so to speak.

“We had no idea if we had 500 people come in with COVID,” Morgan said. “We had to do this in a non-COVID year. This is the 50th anniversary. This is ‘go big or go home’ time. You jump and ask questions later.”

Morgan admitted that there were some ideas that popped into his head while he was trying to sleep, and he as well as the rest of the Sioux City staff worked around-the-clock to create ideas that fans of all interests would enjoy.

“A lot of work goes into it and those are lots of logistical things go into it,” Morgan said.

The first promotion starts Saturday with a magnetic schedule.

“I think over the years, that is something that people in sports, they expect something where they come to a game and they want something or they expect something going on,” Morgan said Tuesday during the team’s media day. “When we recognized that, it can only help us. When you take into account that people in this town are looking for something to do, maybe they don’t know hockey, but they know about free hockey sticks or they know about Harry Potter.”

Riverside Technologies, Inc. of North Sioux City stepped up, according to Morgan. RTI came in and handled most of the promotional items.

“When we have a partner like RTI, you’re taking kind of the risk out,” Morgan said.

On Oct. 22, the Musketeers are having their “35 Forever” night, honoring the late Matiss Kivlenieks.

Kivlenieks died in an accident in July, and he was a former Musketeers goaltender.

The first 1,000 fans through the doors will receive a hand-painted poster of Kivlenieks, and the Muskies will retire is No. 35 jersey in the rafters.

Morgan knows how special that night is going to be.

“That is going to be special,” Morgan said. “He kept in contact with a lot of people here in Sioux City. This was very close and near and dear to his heart. It’ll be a tough night, but it’ll be a magical night.”

Cross Check Cancer Night is Oct. 23, and Hockey Halloween will happen at the Tyson Events Center on Oct. 30.

Other giveaways this season include a mini stick (Nov. 12), T-shirt nights throughout the season, a golden puck (Jan. 7), a youth jersey night (Jan. 14), sunglasses (Jan. 28), and replica 2002 shirzys on March 5.

For a complete promotional schedule, go to musketeershockey.com.

6 p.m. time change

Des Moines saw a bigger revenue when the Buccaneers moved up their start time an hour ahead, and after a chat with Bucs General Manager Nate Teut, a light bulb went off in Morgan’s head.

The Musketeers see that kids want to come to games, but by the time the third period came around for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop, those young fans were tired and ready to go home.

“Nate told me that they increased their revenue, because it’s more family-friendly,” Morgan said. “They can come here, have an early dinner, and start drinking here and get food here. The big thing is that it gives you more options to go out or be done with your night earlier and be in bed earlier.”

