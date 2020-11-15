Sioux City Musketeers build emotional comeback Saturday against Waterloo

“The Irey goal was a big goal for us,” Strand said. “We hadn’t scored a rebound goal in the whole regular season yet. That goal gave us an eye-opener.”

Hryckowian then chipped away at the Musketeers’ deficit, as he scored with 3:37 left to go in the game. Irey, as well as Griffin Ludtke, had assists for their firsts within the first three games.

Sioux City tied the game at 3-3 just 71 seconds later. Bennett Schimek scored his first goal of the season. Nikita Krivokrasov and Daniel Laatsch had the assists on that play.

On that goal, Krivokrasov passed the puck across the ice over to Schmiek, and Schmiek, too, used a wide angle to find the top of the net. It wasn’t too far off from the spot where Irey scored his goal.

“That was an unbelievable play, from Laatsch to Krivo over to Bennett,” Strand said. “We connected the dots, so you have to be happy for those guys.”

The Musketeers capped off the comeback with the game-winner from Brian Carrabes with 1:58 remaining. Carrabes used his speed to get behind the Waterloo defense, and then switched from his backhand to his forehand to get the puck in the net.