Sioux City Musketeers build future in USHL Phase II Draft

SIOUX CITY — Before the Sioux City Musketeers took the ice on Tuesday in a win-or-go home game against Waterloo, the Musketeers’ front office got back to the USHL Phase II Draft and filled out a 45-man roster going into next season.

Here’s a brief look at each player who was taken by Sioux City:

Grayden Daul: Daul was taken in the second round at No. 28. He played for the Janesville Jets of the NAHL, and he collected 39 points in 56 games.

Croix Kochendorfer: The Musketeers took their first goalie of the week during the fourth round. He was 16-16 with the Chippewa Steel this season, and saved 91 percent of his shots.

Adam Pietila: The right-shooting forward was taken 74th overall and in the fifth round. He played with the Bismarck Bobcats, and had 32 points during 60 games.

Riley Brueck: Brueck was taken five picks after Pietila. The center and left-winger had 33 points in 47 games this season for the Wichita Falls Warriors.

Michael Murtagh: Murtagh was taken 89th overall, and it happened in the sixth round. The center from Albany, New York, played at Frederick Gunn School. He had 26 points in 32 games.

Jakub Kopecky: Kopecky was taken 100th overall, and seventh during the seventh round. While playing for Trencin Dukla Jr., he had 22 goals and 22 assists.

Ryan Conmy: Six picks later, Conmy caught the eye of the Muskies. He is a 5-foot-9 right winger from Alexandria, Virginia.

Cole Spicer: Spicer was taken 13th in the eighth round. The left winger from Grand Forks, North Dakota, had 18 goals and 17 assists for the U.S. U-18 team.

Ren Morque: Morque was taken 13th in the ninth round. The left defenseman from Grand Rapids, Minn., had 23 points in 28 games for the Grand Rapids High School team.

Kaden Shahan: The forward from Everett, Wash., played for the Chippewa Steel this season. He played in four games and scored three points for the NAHL Tier II team.

Joseph Potter: The defenseman from Pennsylviania spent this season in Iowa, playing for the Tier III North Iowa Bulls in Mason City. He had 23 assists and three goals for the Bulls. He was taken at 166th.

Jaiden Morello: He was taken in the 12th round at No. 13. He’s a center and collected 47 points for Kimball Union Academy.

Tomek Haula: The Finnish left winger was taken in the 13th round.

Patrick Reilly: The right defenseman from New Jersey was taken in the 14th round. He played for the New Jersey Rockets in three games.

Hayes Hundley: Hundley was taken in the 15th round. He played for the Ohio Blue Jackets 16U AAA squad.

Vertti Jantunen: Jantuen is a forward who played for Kiekko-Espoo Blues 20U team.

Zach Sondreal: Sondreal is a right defenseman from Woodbury, Minn. He played for Cretin/Derham Hall’s high school team and had 15 points in 20 games. He was taken in the 17th round.

Tyler Grahme: The Muskies took another Minnesota native in the 18th round. Grahme played for the Minnesota Magicians and scored 19 points in 14 games.

Alexander Fendler: The St. Louis native was taken during the 19th round. The right winger scored 29 points over two seasons.

John Mitchell: The Canadian center was taken in the 20th round.

Nicholas Wolfenburg: The Musketeers’ last player taken in the 21st round comes from Calgary, and he played for the Okotoks Oilers in the AJHL. The defenseman had 13 points in 36 games.

Monday's picks

The Musketeers’ first pick was at No. 13, and they picked right defenseman Drake Murray from Manhattan Beach, California.

Murray is on Shattuck St. Mary’s 16U team this season, and he logged 51 points in 52 games this season. Eleven of those points came as goals.

He’s been at Shattuck St. Mary’s over the last two seasons, playing on its 14U team last season.

“To get him at 13 was a dream for us,” said Musketeers General Manager Andy Johnson on Twitter. “He was our No. 1-rated defenseman going into the draft. He’s a kid who we thought might make the U.S. national team. He’s a right-shot defenseman, sturdy with the puck.”

Johnson also said on that same clip that he expects Murray to be with the Musketeers “a year from now.”

The Muskies’ next pick came in the fourth round, as they took Caden Kelly from Mississauga, Ontario. He played for the Mississauga Senators this season. In 27 regular-season games, he scored 22 goals and had 20 assists as a right winger.

In the 2022 OHL Cup Showcase, Kelly scored four goals in seven games.

"He's not a fourth round talent by any means," Johnson said. "He was the most talented forward available to us. We couldn't pass him up. He's a dynamic forward."

With the 73rd pick during the fifth round, Sioux City selected Englewood, Colorado, native Paul Spino.

He played for the Colorado Thunderbirds 16U team. He played in 20 games at defenseman, and scored two points.

Fifteen picks later, the Musketeers selected in the sixth round forward Drew Bross out of Wentzville, Missouri.

He played for the St. Louis Blues AAA 16U team, and posted 20 points in 19 games. He had 12 assists and eight goals.

The Musketeers selected another forward with the 103rd pick as part of the seventh round. This time, the Muskies went with Chase Stefanek.

Stefanek is from Yorba Linda, Calif., about 37 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

He had 11 points in 10 games this season for the Mount St. Charles Academy 15U team.

The Musketeers had two picks in the eighth round, both within three picks of one another.

First, the Muskies went with Cole Longacre at 118, then Malcolm Baar at 120.

Longacre is from Sewell, New Jersey, but he played with the Windy City Storm 15s this season. There, the left defenseman scored 14 points in 19 games.

Baar’s hometown is in Washington D.C. According to his RinkNet profile, he logged four games in the OHL Cup Showcase, where he had an assist.

Sioux City made two picks in the ninth round, taking left defenseman Nathan Larioza and forward Brooks Cullen.

Jason Bourdukofsky was taken in the 10th round out of Anchorage, Alaska.

