Sioux City Musketeers clinch first-round bye in Clark Cup Playoffs

URBANDALE, Iowa — On Friday night, the Sioux City Musketeers weren't pleased with how they started out the game.

The Musketeers got out to a fast start on Saturday night in a 3-1 win against the Des Moines Buccaneers.

With the win, Sioux City (39-16-5) clinched the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference, and it'll have a first-round bye in the Clark Cup playoffs.

Ben Steeves started the game with a goal 10 seconds into the game at Buccaneer Arena. Sam Deckhut and and Ben Doran had assists on the first-period goal.

The Musketeers scored once in the second period, and that came from Owen McLaughlin at the 16:31 mark. William Smith and Dylan James got assists there.

After scoring the Musketeers' final goal on Friday night, Bennett Schimek closed out the scoring again on Saturday. Schimek scored with 4:31 left in the game. James and McLaughlin had the assists.

Sioux City coach Luke Strand used two goaltenders in the win. Alex Tracy had nine saves in 38-plus minutes while Axel Mangbo played during the third period and had 11 saves.

